Montana Governor Meets Deputy Defence Minister
Governor of Montana Greg Gianforte, accompanied by a state delegation, met the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), at his office in Colombo 09 October.
During the cordial meeting, the Deputy Minister expressed his appreciation for the assistance extended by the United States to Sri Lanka in the fields of defence, military cooperation and disaster response.
Governor Gianforte, in turn, reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing defence cooperation with Sri Lanka.
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