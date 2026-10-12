Indonesia Urges Greater Transparency In Cross-Border Copyright Royalty Governance Before 35 Countries



BALI, INDONESIA, Oct 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Indonesian Government brought together delegates from 35 countries, international organizations, collective management organizations, creators, industry representatives, and experts to discuss cross-border copyright royalty governance in the digital era. The Global Dialogue on Cross-Border Copyright Royalty Governance in the Digital Era is being held in Bali from October 7 to 9, 2026, focusing on three key issues: transparency, accountability, and system interoperability. Doc. Participants at the Global Dialogue on Cross-Border Copyright Royalty Governance in the Digital Era. “Through the Global Dialogue on Cross-Border Copyright Royalty Governance in the Digital Era, we seek to promote common rules and systems so that copyright royalties, which are increasingly flowing across national borders, can be recorded, calculated, and distributed in a more transparent, accountable, and fair manner,” said Indonesian Minister of Law Supratman Andi Agta. The dialogue, initiated by the Indonesian Government through the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI), is being held from October 7 to 9, 2026. A total of 35 countries are actively participating in the forum, both online and in person, bringing together member states of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), two intergovernmental organizations, six collective management organizations and industry representatives, as well as experts, creators, and other stakeholders. “When creative works can be enjoyed across countries through digital platforms, royalty governance must also keep pace with these developments. Transparency, accountability, and interconnected systems are essential to ensure that creators' economic rights are protected,” he said. Supratman said cross-border royalty issues go beyond copyright regulations, also requiring coordination among institutions and interoperable information systems. Against this backdrop, Indonesia is pushing for international dialogue to share experiences and practices across countries while respecting each nation's legal framework. “This forum provides a platform for building a shared understanding and exploring practical cooperation. The goal is to ensure that creators and rights holders receive a fairer share of the economic benefits generated from the use of their works in the digital environment,” he said. Director General of Intellectual Property at the Ministry of Law Hermansyah Siregar said cross-border royalty issues are largely related to information exchange rather than copyright law itself. Incomplete ownership data, metadata, and differences in systems can complicate efforts to match the use of creative works with their respective rights holders. “Cross-border royalty friction rarely stems from disputes over copyright law. The main challenge is the exchange of information,” Hermansyah said According to Hermansyah, these challenges can arise at every stage, from work registration and usage reporting to metadata matching that links usage reports to rights holders. When unique identifiers for creative works are unavailable, royalty calculation, distribution, and reconciliation become increasingly complex. Data from the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) showed that global royalty collections by creators' rights organizations reached €13.97 billion (approximately Rp278 trillion) in 2024. Of that amount, €5.14 billion (approximately Rp103.16 trillion), or around 37 percent, came from digital uses. However, royalty collections remain concentrated in Europe and North America. The dialogue focuses on three key issues: transparency, accountability, and system interoperability. Transparency concerns the information available to rights holders; accountability covers responsibility at every stage of royalty management; while interoperability refers to the ability of different systems to exchange information reliably. At the international level, WIPO is also promoting good governance in collective management through publications and technical assistance, including guidance on good practices for collective management organizations and the TAG of Excellence initiative on transparency, accountability, and governance. These efforts are expected to be developed in collaboration with stakeholders, while applying professional rules and governance standards across member organizations. In Indonesia, the copyright framework is governed by Law No. 28 of 2014 on Copyright, which also establishes the national framework for collective management. In addition, Government Regulation No. 56 of 2021 on the Management of Copyright Royalties for Songs and/or Music provides a framework for the collection and distribution of royalties. The regulation also provides for a centralized database of songs and music managed by the Directorate General of Intellectual Property, as well as the Song and/or Music Information System (SILM), which supports the registration of works, usage data, and royalty distribution. According to Hermansyah, system interoperability is key to ensuring that royalties can flow from the use of a work through to its rights holder. Indonesia is also developing the Song and Music Data Center (PDLM) and information systems to establish connectivity with global royalty systems. “Interoperability simply requires systems that can communicate reliably. Many emerging markets currently lack the IT infrastructure needed to process large volumes of digital data,” he said. Indonesia has previously put forward a proposal on royalty governance, known as the Indonesian Proposal, at the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights (SCCR). Discussions on the proposal will continue at the SCCR, while the Global Dialogue in Bali provides a platform for sharing experiences and identifying practical solutions that can be developed on a voluntary basis.“Technology has democratized the distribution of music. Our task now is to ensure that our governance structures democratize remuneration for those works as well,” Hermansyah said. About DJKI The Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) is an echelon I unit under the Ministry of Law of the Republic of Indonesia, responsible for formulating and implementing policies in the field of intellectual property. DJKI provides registration and protection services for copyrights, patents, trademarks, industrial designs, geographical indications, integrated circuit layout designs, and trade secrets. Through digital transformation and strengthened public services, DJKI is committed to providing fast, transparent, and accountable legal protection for creators, inventors, and businesses across Indonesia. Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) – Public Relations

Ministry of Law of the Republic of Indonesia

DJKI Building

Jl. HR. Rasuna Said Kav. 8–9, South Jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia M. Wahdan H.J.Q.

+62 878-3954-6154

