Omni And Les Pago Sign Mou To Expand Access To Technology Financing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The proposed collaboration will bring together Les Pago's technology financing capabilities and the trust and certainty of a fully regulated bank.

- Samuel Chaves

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OMNi, the family office lead by Moises and Samuel Chaves, through its Mexican banking subsidiary Bankaool and Les Pago (Emporio Financiero YE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a collaboration aimed at making technology financing more accessible to individuals.

The agreement sets out a framework for combining Les Pago's capabilities in technology financing with Bankaool's banking expertise and fully regulated operations. Together, the companies will assess how to offer customers a more seamless financing experience, supported by the confidence and certainty that come with a regulated banking institution.

“Access to technology can open up opportunities in people's daily and professional lives,” said Samuel Chaves at OMNi.“This agreement gives us the opportunity to explore financing solutions that pair innovation with the safeguards and reliability customers expect from a bank.”

Under the MoU, OMNi and Les Pago will define potential products, operating arrangements and implementation requirements. Any resulting offering will be subject to further agreements and applicable regulatory requirements.

About OMNi

OMNi is the family office lead by Moises and Samuel Chaves. Conceived as an agent of growth, includes different companies in industries such as finance, technology, real state, logistics and retail. OMNi believes in innovation as the turning point to improve daily life for people and aims to revolutionize businesses with a simple and digital experience. Bankaool, its financial institution, rooted in Mexico has a wide regulatory support and a strong portfolio of financial products and services, and it is currently expanding across Mexico.

About Les Pago

LesPago is a Mexican consumer fintech led by Jeff Yang and backed by shareholders who combine leading smartphone brand distribution rights with deep experience in consumer finance. Conceived as a platform rather than a lender, it pairs financing with proprietary risk technology and embedded device-lock hardware to serve consumers that traditional credit institutions leave behind. LesPago believes financial inclusion begins at the point of sale, and aims to turn a first smartphone purchase into the start of a lasting financial relationship. By making smartphones more accessible, LesPago helps people stay connected, access education and essential services, and pursue income opportunities-making everyday life simpler and opening pathways to greater economic participation. Rooted in Mexico, with a retail network spanning the entire country, LesPago is now extending its model across Latin America, with a commitment to creating lasting social value through broader digital and financial inclusion.

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OMNi and Les Pago Sign MoU to Expand Access to Technology Financing News Provided By OMNi Group October 12, 2026, 05:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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