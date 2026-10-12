'SC Doors Open To Everyone': CJI Surya Kant Reveals Reason For Declining INDIA Bloc Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday said the doors of the Supreme Court are open to everyone, and it hears grievances in accordance with the law, ensuring that those entitled to relief receive it.

This comes following a request by the INDIA bloc leaders to meet him.

Speaking to reporters, CJI Surya Kant said,“I received their letter yesterday and replied to it last night. The letter was dated the day before yesterday, but I was away, so I received it yesterday. I have given certain reasons in my reply and expressed my inability to meet them. I would request you to ask them about the contents of the letter. I have maintained its confidentiality.”

“The doors of the Supreme Court are open to everyone. Anyone can file a petition, whether they are an ordinary citizen or a member of an elected body. Every citizen of India has the right to approach us. We will hear their grievances in accordance with the law and ensure that those entitled to relief receive it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, CJI Surya Kant had declined a request by the Congress-led INDIA bloc of Opposition parties for a meeting, advising them to approach the court through a petition instead, ahead of their planned march to the Supreme Court on Monday.

According to reports, the CJI conveyed that the issues the Opposition leaders intend to raise are already sub judice and are being heard by the Supreme Court.

The CJI is learnt to have said that the court cannot meet a delegation representing a political party at the administrative level in this manner. He reportedly emphasised that the judiciary's role is to hear petitions and deliver judgments.

He also reiterated that the doors of the Supreme Court, as the country's highest judicial body, are "open 24 hours a day for all" and that it remains "committed to protecting the fundamental rights of every citizen".

Despite the refusal, the INDIA bloc's proposed march is likely to proceed on Monday. The demonstration is part of a series of protests by Opposition parties, which have demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, among other issues.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has maintained that the planned march is "not of a political party, but of all Indians". The Congress leader is seeking to broaden the campaign's reach and build pressure on both the Chief Election Commissioner and the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the government has benefited from the SIR exercise, which has become a major point of contention between the Opposition and the Election Commission.

The INDIA bloc had submitted a charter of demands to President Droupadi Murmu last Friday, outlining four key demands related to electoral reforms and alleged vote manipulation.