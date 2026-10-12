Rahul Gandhi's Move To Meet CJI 'Childish Attempt' To Pressure Judiciary: Bihar BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi on Monday criticised Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's proposed march to the Supreme Court to submit a memorandum to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, calling it a "childish attempt" to put political pressure on the judiciary.

Saraogi said the alleged stone-pelting by protesters on security officials in Delhi and Rahul Gandhi's attempt to approach the Chief Justice to submit a memorandum were unacceptable.

The remarks came amid plans by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders to march to the Supreme Court to submit a memorandum to the CJI. However, CJI Surya Kant had declined their request.

Speaking to IANS, Saraogi said,“This is a childish attempt to put political pressure on the judiciary. These are immature acts. The unruly mob that pelted stones at the police and Rahul Gandhi going to the Chief Justice's doorstep to submit a memorandum are unacceptable. The country's Supreme Court is not a platform for political rallies.”

“If you have the courage, file a legal petition. Congress lawyers have filed petitions several times. Therefore, do not turn this into a political spectacle on the streets. The Chief Justice has already said that your case can be heard in court and that you should present your legal arguments there,” he said.

Saraogi further accused the opposition of creating chaos on the streets and attempting to put pressure on the Election Commission.

“The country is witnessing this cheap spectacle of creating chaos on the streets and putting pressure on the Election Commission. Surrounding Jantar Mantar without permission, breaking barricades and pelting stones at Akashvani Bhawan are unacceptable under any circumstances,” he said.

Referring to Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, Saraogi said their visit to the Parliament Street police station, where they allegedly demanded time and created a disturbance while claiming to maintain peace, was also objectionable.

“If they have any evidence, let them present it. This is not a one-day process. It is a process that takes 120–150 days, involving more than 35 lakh government and political party officials,” he said.