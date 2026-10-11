BJP Leader Petitions Minorities Panel Over Politics At Bangla Sahib

BJP Leader Petitions Minorities Commission

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson and former Delhi MLA RP Singh on Sunday petitioned the National Commission for Minorities, seeking urgent intervention over an alleged incident involving political gatherings, slogan-shouting, and placard displays within the sacred premises of Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib Ji.

In a letter addressed to Commission Chairman Sardar Harjit Singh Grewal, the BJP leader accused followers of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alongside members and affiliates of Left student organisations of using one of Delhi's most revered Sikh shrines for political grandstanding. Singh raised concerns about the sanctity of the shrine being compromised for political purposes.

'Guru Ghar Not for Political Grandstanding'

Stressing that the Gurdwara is a sacred space meant for worship and service, he said, "Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is a place of prayer, spiritual reflection and sewa, not a venue for political grandstanding. The reported conduct raises serious concerns about respect for the sanctity of Guru Ghar and the religious sentiments of devotees."

Clarifying that his objection was not aimed at any one party or ideology, but at the principle of maintaining religious respect, he added,"The right to political expression does not entitle anyone to disregard the dignity of a sacred place of worship. The issue is not about any particular political ideology. The same standards of respect must apply to every political party, student organisation and individual. No political agenda can be placed above the sanctity of Guru Ghar."

He further stated that the representation was not meant to stop democratic expression, but to ensure such activities happen at appropriate forums and not inside a place of faith. "This representation is not intended to curtail anyone's lawful right to peaceful protest or political expression. Such activities have appropriate platforms and must be conducted in accordance with the law... Gurdwaras are places of faith, sewa and spiritual solace-not political battlegrounds."

Five-Point Action Plan Proposed

In his official representation to Chairman Sardar Harjit Singh Grewal, Singh laid out a five-point action plan for the commission. First, he urged the commission to take immediate cognisance of the incident at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and seek factual reports from both the Delhi Police and the Gurdwara management. Second, he sought a direction to the Delhi Police to thoroughly investigate the alleged political meeting, slogan-shouting and display of placards by Kejriwal's followers and Left student outfits inside the shrine premises. Third, he asked the commission to recommend appropriate legal action and ensure that an FIR is registered wherever cognizable offences are disclosed. Fourth, he requested that the entire matter be examined from the perspective of safeguarding Sikh religious sentiments and minority rights. Finally, he called for the commission to recommend safeguards and clear guidelines to prevent any future misuse of religious premises for partisan political activities.

DSGMC President Condemns Incident

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Harmeet Singh Kalka on Sunday condemned the attempt to stage a protest inside Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, saying it hurt Sikh sentiments and accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Delhi of politicising the issue. Speaking to ANI, Kalka said it was distressing to see attempts to turn the gurdwara into a political arena, stressing that the religious institution was a sacred place where people came to offer prayers and seek solace. (ANI)

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