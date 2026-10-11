Varanasi To Host Sanskriti Sansad 2026 For National Culture Debate

Sanskriti Sansad 2026 will be held in Varanasi from November 3 to 5 to foster a national debate on Indian culture, knowledge traditions, cultural and social values, and their relationship with the new generation.

The sixth Sansad, to be held at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre, will see the participation of saints, scholars, organisers, scientists, experts, youth, and artists. The event is being organised by the Ganga Mahasabha under the guidance of the All India Sant Samiti, the All India Akhara Parishad, and the Shri Kashi Vidvat Parishad. Around 3,000 saints from across the country are expected to gather for the event.

A Multi-Faceted Programme

The framework of the Sanskriti Sansad is not limited to discussions, but also includes youth dialogues, cultural presentations, painting, photography, and various competitions. Dialogue will take place through six major events. The Sanskriti Sansad will include the main Sanskriti Sansad, a Gen Z conclave, a cultural festival, a painting exhibition, national and international photography exhibitions, a Rangoli competition, and other cultural activities, including children's paintings.

Main Sansad and Gen Z Conclave

The Sanskriti Sansad, which will be held in the main auditorium from 10 am to 4 pm, will feature saints, scholars, scientists, and experts on various topics. In the parallel Gen Z conclave, youth will present their views through speeches, presentations based on facts and figures, panel discussions, and question-and-answer sessions. The proposed structure of this conclave includes approximately 90 per cent youth speakers and 10 per cent experts.

Cultural Festival and Exhibitions

The Sanskriti Utsav, held from 5 pm to 9 pm, will feature performances by young artists and cultural groups based on national, religious, and cultural values. International painting and photography exhibitions on the theme "Uttar Pradesh, the Holy Land of Ram, Krishna, and Shiva: Heritage, Conservation, and Promotion" will be held at the Shinzo Abe Art Gallery. Cultural participation across age groups will be facilitated through rangoli and children's painting competitions.

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