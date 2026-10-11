HP CM Sukhu: Justice Needs Fairness, Wisdom Beyond Judicial Orders

CM Sukhu on Justice and Governance

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that justice in a democracy should not be confined to judicial orders alone, but must also be guided by fairness, wisdom and a proper understanding of the circumstances. He was addressing the third convocation ceremony of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (NLU), Shimla.

He said that the true significance of law lies in ensuring that even the weakest sections of society have hope of receiving justice, that the voices of the needy are heard and that every citizen feels secure in the knowledge that their rights are protected.

According to the release, Sukhu encouraged the graduating students to face future challenges with perseverance and continuous effort. He said success is measured not merely by professional achievements but also by the contribution towards society.

Recalling his academic background, the Chief Minister said that he had obtained his law degree from Himachal Pradesh University. Although his primary interest had always been politics, he said his legal education was proving beneficial in his political life, the release said.

The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to strengthening the judicial system to ensure timely justice for the common people. Describing the judiciary as an important pillar of democracy, he said all three organs of the Constitution were intended to serve citizens and uphold justice.

Challenges with Judicial Decisions

He said people had deep faith in the Constitution, while also observing that questions naturally arose when judicial decisions created difficulties for government initiatives undertaken in the public interest.

Referring to certain judicial decisions concerning public employment, Sh. Sukhu said that in some cases, financial benefits were granted beyond the provisions of the applicable rules, placing an additional burden on the state exchequer. He said the government in 2003 had decided that contractual employees would not be entitled to seniority and increments. 'No elected government intends to deprive its government employees of their financial benefits, but it has to look at the state exchequer as well, he said.

Highlighting the geographical challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that constructing playgrounds was difficult in the state's mountainous terrain. He emphasised the need to facilitate the shared use of school and community playgrounds to make optimal use of the limited available space. He said that, for the first time, the state government paid a cost of Rs. 5 lakh towards organising the Independence Day celebrations after the High Court permitted the use of a government school playground subject to this condition.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government would extend all possible assistance to strengthen the infrastructure of Himachal Pradesh University and National Law University, Shimla. He expressed confidence that collective efforts would establish NLU Shimla as a centre of excellence in education and research.

Justice Sundresh Addresses Graduates

Supreme Court Judge Justice M M Sundresh described Himachal Pradesh as a 'paradise on earth' and highlighted the distinctive role of law graduates in society. Addressing the graduating students, he said, 'As a student of law, you are different from others. You are a social engineer, social doctor and social architect.'

Justice Sundresh emphasised that respect for law and justice required more than a theoretical understanding of legal provisions. He said that effective delivery of justice demanded knowledge, a strong sense of justice and a firm commitment to social responsibility.

Embracing AI and Technology

He encouraged the graduates to prepare for emerging challenges and develop expertise in new fields, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). Observing that AI would significantly influence society, he said it would also have a substantial impact on the legal profession.

Urging the students to embrace technological advancements, Justice Sundresh said they must remain prepared for change, adopt new technologies and maintain a continuous desire to learn and improve.

Degrees and Honours Conferred

Earlier, the Chief Minister honoured students who had secured gold medals for their academic achievements.

Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia conferred degrees upon the graduating students.

Former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Tripura High Court Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and former Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court Trilok Singh Chauhan were also conferred the degree of Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor of the National Law University, Shimla, Dr. Preeti Saxena, Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)