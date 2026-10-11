'She Broke Up With Me': Maharashtra Man Pushes Engineering Student Into Gorge After Her Marriage Is Fixed

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for pushing a 23-year-old woman to her death in a deep gorge in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district after she refused to continue their relationship. The accused, identified as Shripad Dinkar Wadu, allegedly took Tarannum Bashir Naik to a spot near Naikwadi on Friday morning and pushed her into the gorge after an argument. He later surrendered at Bhudargad police station after initially claiming that the woman was missing. Police are investigating the case.

Shripad and Tarannum lived opposite each other in Avadhut Colony in Gargoti and had been in a relationship, according to a report by ABP Marathi. Tarannum was pursuing engineering studies at a college in Mahagaon. However, after her marriage was arranged, she reportedly told Shripad that they could no longer continue their relationship. The decision then led to disputes between the two.

At around 11 am on Friday, Shripad called Tarannum and took her to the area near the deep gorge at Naikwadi. During their conversation, she reportedly told him about her arranged marriage and reiterated that their relationship could not continue. Police said Shripad allegedly became angry over her decision and pushed her into the gorge, resulting in her death.

Accused claimed woman was missing

After the incident, Shripad allegedly tried to conceal what had happened by claiming that Tarannum was missing. He later went to Bhudargad police station and surrendered.

According to the information provided, police questioned him about the incident and obtained a confession. The allegations are part of the ongoing investigation.

The sequence of events, including the alleged argument and the accused's subsequent surrender, is now under investigation by the Bhudargad police.

Family gathers at Gargoti hospital

Meanwhile, Tarannum's relatives reached the district hospital in Gargoti after learning about the incident. Tension prevailed at the hospital as family members gathered following the news of her death.

The incident has raised serious concerns about violence against women following the breakdown of a relationship. However, the precise circumstances of the incident and the evidence against the accused will be examined as part of the police investigation.