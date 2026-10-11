2,000 Rally in Berlin Over Gaza as Death Toll Tops 74,000
(MENAFN) Roughly 2,000 demonstrators gathered outside the Chancellery in Berlin on Saturday to mark what they described as the genocide in Gaza.
The rally, held under the banner United4Palestine - No Peace on Stolen Land, condemned Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.
Palestinian flags filled the crowd. One large banner read “Genocide in the name of national interest,” while another said “End the terror of occupation,” the Berlin-based Tagesspiegel newspaper reported.
Protesters chanted “Free Palestine, free Palestine” and “Palestine has the right to defend itself with stones and guns.”
The demonstration came days after several hundred people marched through Berlin on Wednesday in support of Palestinian rights, three years after the war in the Gaza Strip began. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg joined that march, where participants called for an end to the war, accountability for Israeli war crimes and a halt to German arms deliveries to Israel.
The war’s death toll now tops 74,000, equal to 3.4% of the enclave’s estimated prewar population. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 74,237 deaths and 175,206 injuries as of Oct. 4, 2026.
The rally, held under the banner United4Palestine - No Peace on Stolen Land, condemned Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.
Palestinian flags filled the crowd. One large banner read “Genocide in the name of national interest,” while another said “End the terror of occupation,” the Berlin-based Tagesspiegel newspaper reported.
Protesters chanted “Free Palestine, free Palestine” and “Palestine has the right to defend itself with stones and guns.”
The demonstration came days after several hundred people marched through Berlin on Wednesday in support of Palestinian rights, three years after the war in the Gaza Strip began. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg joined that march, where participants called for an end to the war, accountability for Israeli war crimes and a halt to German arms deliveries to Israel.
The war’s death toll now tops 74,000, equal to 3.4% of the enclave’s estimated prewar population. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 74,237 deaths and 175,206 injuries as of Oct. 4, 2026.
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