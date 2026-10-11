Yemen Army Claims 1,150 Houthis Killed in 24-Hour Offensive
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army claimed Saturday that it killed more than 1,150 Houthi fighters in over 1,900 strikes across multiple fronts in the past 24 hours.
Staff Col. Majid Abdullah al-Nuzaili, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said on the US social media platform X that the strikes were carried out under Operation Dawn of Yemen across the eastern, western and southwestern fronts.
He said the targets included weapons and ammunition depots, fortifications, military camps and positions, strategic high ground, reinforcements, assembly areas, artillery positions, and transport and supply vehicles, as well as “high-value” military targets deep inside Houthi-held territory.
Citing preliminary battlefield assessments, Nuzaili claimed the operations “neutralized more than 1,150 militants,” a reference to Houthi fighters.
He added that more than 180 combat, transport and supply vehicles and other military assets were destroyed or disabled.
The army said the strikes weakened the Houthis’ ability to maneuver, provide support and sustain combat operations, according to Nuzaili.
Nuzaili said government ground forces kept advancing, retaking positions, capturing additional strategic high ground and consolidating gains made during the offensive.
The Houthis have not commented on the army’s statement.
On Monday, Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, announced the launch of Operation Dawn of Yemen.
Alimi said the operation aims to retake the capital, Sanaa, restore state institutions and end Houthi control.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
Staff Col. Majid Abdullah al-Nuzaili, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said on the US social media platform X that the strikes were carried out under Operation Dawn of Yemen across the eastern, western and southwestern fronts.
He said the targets included weapons and ammunition depots, fortifications, military camps and positions, strategic high ground, reinforcements, assembly areas, artillery positions, and transport and supply vehicles, as well as “high-value” military targets deep inside Houthi-held territory.
Citing preliminary battlefield assessments, Nuzaili claimed the operations “neutralized more than 1,150 militants,” a reference to Houthi fighters.
He added that more than 180 combat, transport and supply vehicles and other military assets were destroyed or disabled.
The army said the strikes weakened the Houthis’ ability to maneuver, provide support and sustain combat operations, according to Nuzaili.
Nuzaili said government ground forces kept advancing, retaking positions, capturing additional strategic high ground and consolidating gains made during the offensive.
The Houthis have not commented on the army’s statement.
On Monday, Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, announced the launch of Operation Dawn of Yemen.
Alimi said the operation aims to retake the capital, Sanaa, restore state institutions and end Houthi control.
Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
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