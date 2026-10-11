Germany Defies Trump-Putin Diesel Deal, Holds Firm on Sanctions
(MENAFN) Germany pushed back Saturday against a diesel supply agreement struck by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, insisting it will keep its sanctions on Russia in place, according to German media.
Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius told reporters in Berlin that Russian diesel will not reach Germany despite the deal, German media reported.
“The German government stands by its sanctions decisions against Russia and is working with its European partners on further sanctions,” Kornelius said.
He stressed that Germany’s support for Ukraine “remains unbroken.”
“The German government has taken note of the US decision regarding Russian diesel deliveries,” Kornelius added.
A spokesperson for Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said in Berlin that Germany “fully supports” the sanctions packages.
“Our supply is diversified; we are independent of Russian oil,” the spokesperson said.
Trump-Putin diesel agreement
Trump and Putin spoke by phone Friday, and the US president called the exchange a “highly successful discussion.”
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the talks produced an agreement under which Russia would “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the US and global markets.
A further 500,000 tons would follow in November, he said, then 1 million tons and another 3 million tons “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
Putin said Russian diesel shipments to the US and global markets would benefit the world economy.
The Russian president added that the two leaders also discussed the global energy sector, prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, the situation in Iran and bilateral relations.
Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius told reporters in Berlin that Russian diesel will not reach Germany despite the deal, German media reported.
“The German government stands by its sanctions decisions against Russia and is working with its European partners on further sanctions,” Kornelius said.
He stressed that Germany’s support for Ukraine “remains unbroken.”
“The German government has taken note of the US decision regarding Russian diesel deliveries,” Kornelius added.
A spokesperson for Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said in Berlin that Germany “fully supports” the sanctions packages.
“Our supply is diversified; we are independent of Russian oil,” the spokesperson said.
Trump-Putin diesel agreement
Trump and Putin spoke by phone Friday, and the US president called the exchange a “highly successful discussion.”
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the talks produced an agreement under which Russia would “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the US and global markets.
A further 500,000 tons would follow in November, he said, then 1 million tons and another 3 million tons “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
Putin said Russian diesel shipments to the US and global markets would benefit the world economy.
The Russian president added that the two leaders also discussed the global energy sector, prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, the situation in Iran and bilateral relations.
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