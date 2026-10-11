Trump Warns US May Join Saudi Strikes on Houthis After Airport Hit
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Saturday the United States may join Saudi airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen, just hours after an attack on Riyadh’s main airport wounded several people and briefly shut down operations.
Pressed by reporters on whether he had decided to take part, Trump replied: “We may. We’re going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack. We will make a decision. We move very quickly.”
King Khalid International Airport halted operations for a time Saturday afternoon following the assault, the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said. In a statement, the authority said officials were still determining how many people had been injured.
The US Embassy and UK Embassy in Saudi Arabia warned their citizens to avoid the airport, pointing to security risks and possible travel disruptions.
The strike follows a deadlier one earlier in the week. Saudi authorities said Friday that three citizens died and others were wounded in two separate attacks Thursday, one on airport facilities and one on a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft. The aviation authority said operations later resumed and air traffic returned to normal.
The Houthis have claimed responsibility for a string of missile and drone attacks in recent days targeting King Khalid International Airport and other Saudi airports.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015 to back the country’s internationally recognized government.
Pressed by reporters on whether he had decided to take part, Trump replied: “We may. We’re going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack. We will make a decision. We move very quickly.”
King Khalid International Airport halted operations for a time Saturday afternoon following the assault, the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said. In a statement, the authority said officials were still determining how many people had been injured.
The US Embassy and UK Embassy in Saudi Arabia warned their citizens to avoid the airport, pointing to security risks and possible travel disruptions.
The strike follows a deadlier one earlier in the week. Saudi authorities said Friday that three citizens died and others were wounded in two separate attacks Thursday, one on airport facilities and one on a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft. The aviation authority said operations later resumed and air traffic returned to normal.
The Houthis have claimed responsibility for a string of missile and drone attacks in recent days targeting King Khalid International Airport and other Saudi airports.
Yemen has been locked in conflict since the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015 to back the country’s internationally recognized government.
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