Geely Auto Group Launches Its First Electrified Off-Road Flagship SUV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto Group today announced the market launch of its first electrified off-road SUV, named Zhanjian 700 in China, and the first production model built on its dedicated GTA architecture for electrified off-road vehicles.







Positioned as an AI-powered all-terrain SUV, the model combines off-road capability, electrified performance, intelligent vehicle control, safety and a versatile interior for both daily driving and demanding terrain. It addresses a longstanding compromise in the rugged SUV segment: choosing between off-road capability and on-road comfort, or between performance and efficiency. By integrating architecture, powertrain and chassis control as one system, Geely delivers capability without sacrificing everyday usability.

A purpose-built foundation for city road and country trails

At the heart of the new model is Geely's GTA architecture, developed specifically for electrified off-road vehicles. Its integrated frame structure combines the strength needed for demanding terrain with the packaging efficiency and ride characteristics of a unibody vehicle.

Compared with conventional body-on-frame designs, this structure reduces unnecessary weight, lowers the center of gravity and makes more efficient use of interior space. It also provides a rigid foundation for suspension and body, supporting responsive handling while reducing cabin noise and vibration.

This approach lets the model retain the robust character of a rugged SUV while offering the refinement, space and comfort needed for frequent everyday use.

Electrified performance with intelligent control

The new Geely EM-T Hybrid powertrain balances strong power delivery with energy efficiency, providing up to 1,129 PS peak power, 13,920 N·m wheel torque and a combined range of 1,700 km. It works with the vehicle's intelligent four-wheel-drive and chassis systems to manage traction and torque across changing surfaces.

The AI all-terrain driving system identifies road and terrain conditions and rapidly selects appropriate vehicle settings. A one-touch intelligent climbing mode activates four-wheel drive and coordinates power delivery and vehicle control, reducing manual inputs from the driver.

Safety engineered for demanding conditions

The GTA architecture underpins the off-road SUV's structural safety. Its integrated frame works with a high-strength occupant safety cage built entirely from ultra-high-strength and hot-formed steel.

A concealed rollover protection structure extending 10.6 metres is incorporated into the body without compromising cabin space or exterior design. The vehicle achieves a roof-crush strength of 161 kN, supporting occupant protection in severe rollover scenarios.

Safety in extreme unlikely off-road conditions such as flooding has also been considered, with features including emergency flotation and swimming mode. Vehicle-mounted sensors can also detect hard-to-see obstacles underwater.

These measures reflect Geely Auto Group's approach of considering safety across architecture, powertrain, battery, chassis and connected systems rather than as individual features.







Making rugged SUVs for everyone

With extensive features coming as standard, the new model is designed for customers whose vehicles serve more than one role. Its cabin comfort, interior space, intelligent assistance and off-road performance support weekday commuting, family journeys and outdoor travel in a single vehicle.

The model is intended not only for experienced off-road drivers but also for customers who want greater freedom to explore without giving up the comfort and convenience of a modern electrified SUV. As the first rugged SUV in Geely Auto's portfolio and the first production application of the GTA architecture, it extends the brand into a new product category.

Pre-sales in China have already begun, with deliveries expected by the end of 2026. The model is also planned for launch in markets outside China in the future.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

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Website: global.geely.com

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