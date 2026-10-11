Hans-Peter Freiherr von Liechtenstein Invites Readers to Question History Through a Provocative Collection of Books

From Moses,Noah to Jesus, Solomon & American history, explore familiar stories anew. History shapes the present and future, who controls it controls our world.

- Hans-Peter Freiherr von LiechtensteinWA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Hans-Peter Freiherr von Liechtenstein: Exploring History Beyond Familiar NarrativesAn author and independent researcher, **Hans-Peter Freiherr von Liechtenstein** has spent more than four decades, since a near-death experience at the age of six, exploring historical and spiritual narratives, ancient civilizations and human identity. His research spans more than **4,200 pages across 14 published or forthcoming works**, revisiting familiar figures and stories to investigate what may have been overlooked, misunderstood or interpreted differently over time.His approach is built on a simple principle: readers should examine connections, consider different perspectives and reach their own conclusions.## Familiar Stories. Different Questions.Peter's work crosses centuries, civilizations and traditions, with each book beginning with a question that challenges conventional interpretations.[*Moses: Path of Truth*]( ) re-examines Moses through archaeology, etymology, history and religion. It explores narratives surrounding the chosen people, Moses' origins and the Exodus, encouraging readers to examine the evidence independently. As Peter writes,“Read for yourself. This book can change and reform the entire story.”[*Noah: Path of Clarity - The Son of Annunaki*]( ) expands the investigation into Mesopotamian traditions and ancient texts. Did Noah's ark exist, and what might it have been? Peter explores questions about its possible origins, Noah's appearance and the identity of his wife, whose name is not provided in the biblical account.## Could King Solomon's Story Lead to Spain?In [*King Solomon in Spain: The Forbidden Revelation Behind Global History*]( ), Peter investigates possible connections between the biblical king, ancient Spain and Mediterranean traditions through names, places, symbols, texts and historical clues.The Solomon Trail follows seven clues: the map, name, symbol, place, text, connection and question. Could biblical Tarshish be connected to Tartessos in Spain? Might accounts of Solomon's silver point towards the Iberian Peninsula? Peter considers the potential significance of the Phoenicians, Celtiberians and Greek historian Herodotus in exploring these questions.His guiding message is straightforward:“Don't take our word for it. Follow the trail.”## Revisiting One of History's Most Influential StoriesAmong Peter's most provocative works is [*The Jesus Twins: And Their Countless Incarnations*]( ), which revisits questions surrounding Jesus, early Christianity and the historical, political, social and spiritual traditions that developed around them.Rather than presenting its propositions as established history, the book invites readers to investigate alternative interpretations. Peter examines questions involving the crown of thorns, Roman records, Jesus' civil name and origins, and perspectives raised by critical religious scholarship.What if the story did not end where we have always assumed it did? The book encourages readers to explore the questions and consider where the boundaries between historical evidence, interpretation and belief may lie.## From Ancient History to Spiritual InquiryPeter's collection also includes [*Finding God: Thoth's Messages on the Origin of Mankind*]( ), a reflective exploration of spirituality, consciousness and humanity's origins. Drawing on ancient teachings and esoteric traditions, it invites readers to reconsider inherited ideas about the divine and human existence.His wider **What If...?** concept applies the same questioning approach to American and global history. One area of inquiry concerns historical maps from the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries that appear to depict named places across the Sahara, prompting questions about historical geography, ancient settlements and conventional timelines.## More Than a Collection of BooksTogether, Peter's works connect history, faith, civilization, identity and consciousness. His expanding collection offers readers a journey across ancient texts, religious traditions and unconventional historical interpretations.For Peter, understanding the past means gaining a broader perspective on the present and asking better questions about the future.“Knowledge becomes wisdom when we begin to see the connections.”His books are not written to demand agreement. **They are invitations to investigate.** Through the stories of Moses, Noah, Jesus and Solomon, alongside wider historical and spiritual inquiries, Peter encourages readers to look beyond a single narrative, explore connections across cultures and periods, and decide for themselves what those connections might mean.For anyone interested in history, faith, ancient civilizations and alternative perspectives, his work offers one enduring invitation: question what you know, follow the evidence and remain open to discovery.

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Hans-Peter Freiherr von Liechtenstein Invites Readers to Question History Through a Provocative Collection of Books News Provided By The Brand Hauz FZE LLC October 11, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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