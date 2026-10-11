Lsarespond Surpasses 2,000 Users As The Leading Google Local Services Ads (LSA) Automation Platform For Pros & Agencies

LSArespond's LSA automation platform-featuring auto-rating, auto-responders, AI summaries & CRM integrations-processed over 115,000 LSA leads in a single month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LSArespond, the premier automation platform built exclusively for Google Local Services Ads (LSA), announced today that it has surpassed 2,000 active users across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.LSArespond's suite of automation tools uses AI to convert Google LSA leads into booked jobs while boosting rankings, automating credit recovery, and driving down cost-per-lead. As the first platform to introduce auto-rating, LSArespond processed over 115,000 leads in August 2026 alone-all backed by multiple case studies."Crossing 2,000 active users solidifies LSArespond as the category leader in LSA automation," said Uri Turk, Founder of LSArespond. "While legacy tools attempt to bolt on basic LSA features at exorbitant prices, we've focused exclusively on automating the real issues pros face on LSA. By partnering directly with top CRMs and over 75 agencies, we're delivering enterprise-grade automation and credit recovery at an accessible price point, starting at just $12/month per user for white-label partners."Feature Highlights- LSA Auto-Rating: Automatically rates leads directly inside LSA, helping recover ad spend for invalid leads while improving LSA ranking.- LSA Message Auto-Responders: Instantly follows up with new message leads within seconds and sends automatic follow-ups. Also sends auto texts to missed callers.- Robust Reporting: Delivers AI call summaries, deep reporting and insights into lead outcomes, attribution and campaign ROI.- Direct CRM Partnerships: Automatically syncs lead data, message content and AI call summaries straight into CRMs like Jobber, Workiz, ServiceFusion, and more.- Exclusive Zapier & GoHighLevel Integrations: Specialized integrations allow agencies and pros to launch automated workflows triggered by new LSA leads.- Built for Agency Partnerships: Agency white-label plans start at $12/month per user, empowering agencies to scale their LSA management offering across their client base in a cost-effective manner.- Unbeatable Pricing: Offers a free 30 day trial; standard pro plans start at $19/mo and agency plans at $12/mo.Milestones & Market Impact- 2000+ users: Serving businesses across multiple LSA verticals - including home services, legal, auto, real estate and more.- Trusted by 75+ Agencies: White-labeled by top digital marketing agencies, including three of the top ten home service agencies.- Official CRM Partnerships: Direct integrations with Jobber, Workiz and ServiceFusion (more to come).- Enterprise & Franchise Ready: Currently deployed with multiple nationwide home service brands, across hundreds of locations.- Sister brands: LeadReplier (for Thumbtack) and RAQrespond (for Yelp).Full Support for Google's PMax UpdateAs Google transitions LSA into Google Ads Performance Max, LSArespond confirms full compatibility, ensuring zero service interruptions.About LSArespondLSArespond is the premier Google LSA lead conversion platform. Founded by home service software veterans, LSArespond combines LSA auto-ratings, message auto-responders, AI call summaries, CRM integrations and more, helping over 2000 businesses convert more LSA leads, rank higher, and recover wasted ad spend. To book a demo or learn more, visit LSArespond.

Uri Turk

LSArespond

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LSArespond Surpasses 2,000 Users as the Leading Google Local Services Ads (LSA) Automation Platform for Pros & Agencies News Provided By LSArespond October 11, 2026, 11:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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