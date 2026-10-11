Pune SHOCKER: Patient Falls From Moving Ambulance With Stretcher, Video Goes Viral WATCH

An unidentified patient fell from a moving ambulance operated by Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri on Sunday, raising serious questions about patient safety during medical transport. The incident happened at the hospital and was caught on camera phones by people in the area. It is said that the patient and the bed fell out of the ambulance while it was moving. People who were there confronted the driver and asked that he and the hospital's management be held accountable.

According to the first accounts, the patient did not have any major injuries. The person was taken back to the hospital to get better. However, the patient's condition has not been confirmed by a third party.

This incident has prompted doubts about whether the ambulance doors and stretcher were securely secured, as well as if the patient was accompanied by a medical staff. After the patient fell onto the road, residents confronted the ambulance driver, according to videos of the incident. People on the scene questioned whether the ambulance door was securely locked before the vehicle began going.

Citizens also questioned the staff responsible for transferring the patient and sought police intervention. The ambulance driver and a police officer were subsequently spotted returning to the scene. The specific conditions that caused the collapse have yet to be revealed.

Watch Viral Video

Shocking! An unidentified patient fell onto the road along with a stretcher from a moving YCM Hospital ambulance in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Citizens recorded the incident and confronted the driver. The patient was taken back to the hospital. Who is accountable for this serious patient safety lapse? #Pune

- Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) October 11, 2026

Questions Over YCM Hospital's Accountability

YCM Hospital is run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Located in Sant Tukaram Nagar in Pimpri, it is a 750-bed multispeciality tertiary referral and teaching hospital established in 1989. As a result of the occurrence, the obligation of the hospital administration to guarantee that patients are moved between medical facilities and hospital departments in a secure manner has been brought into the focus.

Police Action, Official Inquiry Awaited

In order to determine whether or not any safety protocols were broken, the management of the hospital will need to provide clarification about the sequence of events, as well as who was responsible for overseeing the patient throughout the journey.

The patient's identity and the circumstances in which the patient was being transported also remain unclear. An official response from the hospital administration and the civic body was not available at the time of publishing this report. Their responses will be updated when they are provided. The incident has renewed concerns over patient safety during ambulance transport and the safeguards in place to prevent such mishaps.