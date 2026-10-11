Fenerbahce Crush Rizespor 3-0 With Late Goals in Super Lig
(MENAFN) Fenerbahce took all three points from Caykur Rizespor on Saturday, beating the hosts 3-0 in Week 7 of the Turkish Super Lig on the strength of a first-half opener and two late goals.
Marco Asensio put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute. He picked up the ball from Kerem Akturkoglu after a pass from Matteo Guendouzi, and his shot deflected off Mithat Pala on its way in.
Rizespor had a chance to level in the 27th minute, but Olawoyin’s effort inside the box was blocked by Sow, and goalkeeper Ederson gathered the loose ball. Two minutes later, Fenerbahce nearly made it 2-0 when Akturkoglu raced clear on a long pass from Guendouzi, only for goalkeeper Fofana to stop him one-on-one. Fenerbahce led 1-0 at the break.
Rizespor pushed for an equalizer after the interval. Olawoyin sent a powerful shot just past the post in the 52nd minute, and Ederson denied Mithat Pala in the 62nd. Akturkoglu had a chance of his own in the 69th minute, but Mithat Pala cleared his shot off the goal line. In the 73rd, N’Golo Kante’s effort set up another opening for the visitors, and Fofana tipped the ball behind for a corner.
Fenerbahce finally doubled the lead in the 83rd minute, when Irfan Can Kahveci placed a finish after a pass from Oguz Aydin. Four minutes later, Aydin made it 3-0. Romelu Lukaku laid the ball off to him near the edge of the box, and Aydin drove forward and fired a shot that hit the post before going in.
Saturday’s other results
Genclerbirligi 2-2 Amed SK
Alanyaspor 0-0 Erzurumspor
Samsunspor 0-3 Trabzonspor
Marco Asensio put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute. He picked up the ball from Kerem Akturkoglu after a pass from Matteo Guendouzi, and his shot deflected off Mithat Pala on its way in.
Rizespor had a chance to level in the 27th minute, but Olawoyin’s effort inside the box was blocked by Sow, and goalkeeper Ederson gathered the loose ball. Two minutes later, Fenerbahce nearly made it 2-0 when Akturkoglu raced clear on a long pass from Guendouzi, only for goalkeeper Fofana to stop him one-on-one. Fenerbahce led 1-0 at the break.
Rizespor pushed for an equalizer after the interval. Olawoyin sent a powerful shot just past the post in the 52nd minute, and Ederson denied Mithat Pala in the 62nd. Akturkoglu had a chance of his own in the 69th minute, but Mithat Pala cleared his shot off the goal line. In the 73rd, N’Golo Kante’s effort set up another opening for the visitors, and Fofana tipped the ball behind for a corner.
Fenerbahce finally doubled the lead in the 83rd minute, when Irfan Can Kahveci placed a finish after a pass from Oguz Aydin. Four minutes later, Aydin made it 3-0. Romelu Lukaku laid the ball off to him near the edge of the box, and Aydin drove forward and fired a shot that hit the post before going in.
Saturday’s other results
Genclerbirligi 2-2 Amed SK
Alanyaspor 0-0 Erzurumspor
Samsunspor 0-3 Trabzonspor
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