Ships Near UAE Ordered by Radio to Leave Anchorages: UKMTO
(MENAFN) Multiple vessels anchored off Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates were ordered by radio to abandon their positions Saturday evening, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
In an advisory, UKMTO said ship captains in the area reported receiving a very high frequency (VHF) radio broadcast directing them to move from their anchorages.
The agency labeled the episode “suspicious activity” and said authorities were investigating. It called on ships in the area to report any further suspicious activity.
UKMTO did not say who issued the instructions or whether any vessels complied. It reported no attacks on, or damage to, ships in connection with the incident.
The advisory arrives amid heightened maritime tensions and a string of security incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf.
The strategic waterway has been a central sticking point in talks between Washington and Tehran, particularly over control and management of shipping traffic.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February, triggering retaliatory Iranian strikes on Israel and US targets in the region before a ceasefire took hold in April. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation has stalled amid disputes over maritime security.
In an advisory, UKMTO said ship captains in the area reported receiving a very high frequency (VHF) radio broadcast directing them to move from their anchorages.
The agency labeled the episode “suspicious activity” and said authorities were investigating. It called on ships in the area to report any further suspicious activity.
UKMTO did not say who issued the instructions or whether any vessels complied. It reported no attacks on, or damage to, ships in connection with the incident.
The advisory arrives amid heightened maritime tensions and a string of security incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf.
The strategic waterway has been a central sticking point in talks between Washington and Tehran, particularly over control and management of shipping traffic.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February, triggering retaliatory Iranian strikes on Israel and US targets in the region before a ceasefire took hold in April. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation has stalled amid disputes over maritime security.
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