Malaysia Condemns Riyadh Airport Attack Killing Dozen
(MENAFN) Malaysia’s prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, “unequivocally denounced” a weekend assault by Yemen’s Houthi group on the main airport serving the Saudi capital, Riyadh, an attack that left at least 12 people dead and more than 300 wounded.
Writing on the US-based platform X on Sunday, he declared: “There can be no justification for attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure,” He warned that endangering innocent lives “can only deepen the suffering already wrought by this conflict and carry it into places that should remain beyond its reach.”
Anwar also pledged Malaysia’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people “at this perilous hour,” adding that Kuala Lumpur remains “steadfast in our hope that diplomacy and reason will prevail before the conflict widens still further.”
Winston Peters, New Zealand’s foreign minister, also condemned the strikes on the airport and elsewhere in Saudi Arabia, voicing solidarity with the Saudi people and government. He described the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as “completely deplorable.”
The Saudi civil aviation authority said the victims of Saturday’s airport attack included four Saudis and two Bangladeshi nationals, along with one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Hospitals are treating the wounded, some of whom are in critical condition.
The authority had earlier announced a temporary halt to airport operations while officials assessed the damage and checked the safety of its facilities. The shutdown has disrupted flights, and travelers have been told to confirm their status with airlines before heading to the airport. Kuwait Airways cancelled its Saturday service to Riyadh and the return flights, citing the airport’s closure.
Writing on the US-based platform X on Sunday, he declared: “There can be no justification for attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure,” He warned that endangering innocent lives “can only deepen the suffering already wrought by this conflict and carry it into places that should remain beyond its reach.”
Anwar also pledged Malaysia’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people “at this perilous hour,” adding that Kuala Lumpur remains “steadfast in our hope that diplomacy and reason will prevail before the conflict widens still further.”
Winston Peters, New Zealand’s foreign minister, also condemned the strikes on the airport and elsewhere in Saudi Arabia, voicing solidarity with the Saudi people and government. He described the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as “completely deplorable.”
The Saudi civil aviation authority said the victims of Saturday’s airport attack included four Saudis and two Bangladeshi nationals, along with one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Hospitals are treating the wounded, some of whom are in critical condition.
The authority had earlier announced a temporary halt to airport operations while officials assessed the damage and checked the safety of its facilities. The shutdown has disrupted flights, and travelers have been told to confirm their status with airlines before heading to the airport. Kuwait Airways cancelled its Saturday service to Riyadh and the return flights, citing the airport’s closure.
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