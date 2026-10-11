Pakistan Denounces Deadly Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport
(MENAFN) Pakistan “strongly” condemned a weekend assault by Yemen’s Houthi group on the main airport serving the Saudi capital, Riyadh, an attack that killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300.
“Attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and constitute a serious threat to regional peace and stability,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Sunday in a statement on the US-based platform X.
Sharif added that “such acts of violence, which are a flagrant violation of international law, must cease immediately.”
He said Pakistan stands in “unwavering solidarity” with Saudi Arabia, “its leadership and brotherly people,” and reaffirmed Islamabad’s “steadfast commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.” He tied that pledge to the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement and to the “enduring” bonds between the two countries.
Separately, Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq described the strike as a “dangerous escalation that only adds to the suffering of civilians in the region and risks widening an already grave regional crisis.” He called on all parties to show restraint and pursue dialogue and diplomacy toward a “fair resolution of the crisis, and prevent further escalation and loss of precious human lives.”
The Saudi civil aviation authority said Saturday’s attack killed four Saudis and two Bangladeshi nationals, along with one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The wounded are being treated in hospitals, and some are in critical condition.
The authority had earlier said airport operations were temporarily halted while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of the facilities. The shutdown has disrupted flights, and passengers have been advised to check with their airlines before traveling to the airport. Kuwait Airways canceled its Saturday service to Riyadh and the return flights, citing the airport’s closure.
The attack came amid heightened tensions, following Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.
“Attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and constitute a serious threat to regional peace and stability,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Sunday in a statement on the US-based platform X.
Sharif added that “such acts of violence, which are a flagrant violation of international law, must cease immediately.”
He said Pakistan stands in “unwavering solidarity” with Saudi Arabia, “its leadership and brotherly people,” and reaffirmed Islamabad’s “steadfast commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.” He tied that pledge to the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement and to the “enduring” bonds between the two countries.
Separately, Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq described the strike as a “dangerous escalation that only adds to the suffering of civilians in the region and risks widening an already grave regional crisis.” He called on all parties to show restraint and pursue dialogue and diplomacy toward a “fair resolution of the crisis, and prevent further escalation and loss of precious human lives.”
The Saudi civil aviation authority said Saturday’s attack killed four Saudis and two Bangladeshi nationals, along with one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The wounded are being treated in hospitals, and some are in critical condition.
The authority had earlier said airport operations were temporarily halted while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of the facilities. The shutdown has disrupted flights, and passengers have been advised to check with their airlines before traveling to the airport. Kuwait Airways canceled its Saturday service to Riyadh and the return flights, citing the airport’s closure.
The attack came amid heightened tensions, following Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.
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