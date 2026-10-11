All 22 Indian Crew Rescued Safe After Ship Incident off UAE Coast
(MENAFN) All 22 Indian crew members aboard the vessel MT GEM No. 2 were “rescued and are safe” after an incident off the coast of the UAE, India’s Consulate General in Dubai said Sunday.
In a post on the US-based platform X, the consulate said:
“The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast, that had 22 Indian crew members on board.
“All crew members have been rescued and are safe,” the consulate said on US social media company X.
The consulate said it is working with UAE authorities and extending every possible form of assistance to the Indian seafarers.
Officials have released no further details about the incident.
In a post on the US-based platform X, the consulate said:
“The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast, that had 22 Indian crew members on board.
“All crew members have been rescued and are safe,” the consulate said on US social media company X.
The consulate said it is working with UAE authorities and extending every possible form of assistance to the Indian seafarers.
Officials have released no further details about the incident.
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