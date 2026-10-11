Dubai Metro Station To Home In A Driverless Pod? RTA Studies New Transport Routes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai is studying plans to connect Metro stations with residential neighbourhoods, business districts and tourist attractions using driverless electric pods. The proposed routes are part of the Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) Dubai Glydways project, which aims to make it easier for commuters to reach their final destinations through direct, on-demand transport.

RTA launched a four-week trial of the Glydways automated transit system at Bluewaters on Sunday, October 11. The system uses small, AI-powered electric pods that operate independently of regular road traffic on dedicated guideways.

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A key focus of the system is to help passengers travel from public transport stations to their final destinations, addressing what is often referred to as the first- and last-mile challenge.

Under the proposed system, commuters could step off a Metro train and continue their journey in a driverless electric pod, travelling directly to their destination without having to rely on a private car or taxi.

Where are the proposed routes?

According to a press statement issued on Sunday, the routes and areas under study include:

A 2.8km route connecting National Paints Metro Station with Bluewaters Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai Festival City Business Bay Mohammed Bin Rashid City

Unlike conventional buses that follow scheduled routes and make multiple stops, Glydways is designed to offer direct point-to-point journeys on its own network of dedicated guideways.

Making public transport more accessible

RTA Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors Mattar Al Tayer said the Bluewaters trial would help determine how the new system could be integrated with Dubai's existing public transport network.

The trial, he said, would assess the system's ability to provide safe and reliable journeys while "exploring opportunities for integration with the public transport network, particularly for first- and last-mile journeys."

The compact guideways can be built at ground level or elevated, allowing the network to be introduced in areas where conventional road or rail infrastructure may be difficult to accommodate.

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer of RTA's Public Transport Agency, highlighted the system's potential for congested urban areas.

"It will be good for areas which have narrow pathways and lots of traffic or people," he said.

He also said at the time that RTA hoped to expand the system to other areas of Dubai within two to three years if the initial tests were successful.

From parking spaces to driverless rides

The proposed Metro links are not the only way Glydways could become part of Dubai's transport network.

In April, public parking operator Parkin announced a partnership with Glydways to turn selected parking facilities into mobility hubs, allowing motorists to park their vehicles and continue their journeys using driverless electric pods.

The companies also announced plans to integrate their digital platforms, allowing passengers to plan, book and manage parking and onward transport through Parkin's app and website.

Such connections could eventually allow residents to combine different modes of transport for a single journey, reducing the need to drive all the way to their destination.

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