Travellers Rethink Saudi Arabia-UAE Flight Plans After Riyadh Airport Attack

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE residents and expatriates are reviewing travel plans to and from Saudi Arabia following an attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport that killed 12 people and injured 309, as airlines adjust services and uncertainty over airport operations continues.

The Saudi civil aviation authority said four Saudi nationals, two people from Bangladesh and one person each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt were killed in the attack on Saturday.

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The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said all those injured were receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals.“The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed,” it added.

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The developments have prompted some residents and professionals with family or work commitments across the UAE and Saudi Arabia to reconsider when to travel.

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attacks constituted a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

A 47-year-old Sri Lankan professional who works in Riyadh while his family lives in Dubai said he had postponed a planned trip to the UAE this weekend. He usually travels every fortnight to spend time with his wife and children.

The decision followed the reported attack on King Khalid International Airport and a discussion with his family about his travel plans.

“I usually travel to Dubai every two weeks to meet my wife and children. Following the incident at the airport on Thursday, I discussed my travel plans with my family and decided to postpone this weekend's trip.

“I have important meetings scheduled in Riyadh this week and wanted to avoid the possibility of flight disruptions affecting my return. Depending on how the situation develops, flights may be rescheduled or cancelled, which could affect my work commitments, so I decide to stay put.”

The professional, who did not wish to be named, said his work commitments in Riyadh were also a consideration as he weighed the possibility of changes to flight schedules.

For William R., whose name has been changed for privacy, the uncertainty has affected plans to travel to the UAE for professional engagements, including the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

The Riyadh-based freelancer works with clients in the UAE and said several major events were scheduled this month, including the book fair and other events in Dubai.

“I work with clients in the UAE, and there are several major events scheduled this month, including the SIBF and a few, later in Dubai.

“I was planning to attend the Book Fair, but given the possibility of further flight disruptions, with the latest attack being the third one on the Riyadh aviation hub this week, I am reviewing my travel plans and will decide closer to the event, depending on how the situation develops.”

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has cancelled eight flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on October 11 and 12, citing operational disruption at King Khalid International Airport.

Six services were reportedly affected on Sunday, covering three round trips between Zayed International Airport (AUH) and the Saudi capital. A further round trip, EY551 and EY552, was cancelled on Monday.

The airline said the situation“remains dynamic” and that further changes were possible. It urged passengers to check the latest status of their flights on its website, etihad.

Dubai-based flydubai has suspended flights to Riyadh until October 14.

Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 reported that the closure of King Khalid International Airport had been extended by 24 hours, until 9pm UTC (1am Gulf Standard Time).

Saudi authorities had not issued confirmation of the reported extension at the time of writing.

Passengers travelling between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status before leaving for the airport.

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