Pawan Kalyan Seeks 'Adequate Representation' For Jana Sena In Local Body Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday called for adequate representation for his Jana Sena Party in the upcoming local body elections in recognition of what he called sacrifices of the party cadres for the formation and success of the ruling coalition.

He said that the Jana Sena Party and Janasainiks (party cadres) have made many sacrifices for the formation and success of the alliance, and in recognition of their sacrifices, they should be given adequate representation in the local bodies in accordance with the alliance's dharma.

He stated that they had fought for the future of the state in the 2024 general elections and expressed the hope that the upcoming local body elections would ensure a secure future for the 'Janasainiks'.

The Jana Sena leader was speaking at the launch of the 'Adavitalli Bata 2.0' programme on Sunday at Kakavada in the Rampachodavaram constituency of Polavaram district.

He appealed to people to back the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming local body elections, promising to undertake more development works.

He emphasised that leaders and cadres of Jana Sena and activists from other parties within the coalition must move forward with mutual coordination and actively participate in village development.

He urged every leader within the alliance to stand by and support every activist who worked hard for the party and the alliance, ensuring they receive due recognition and respect.

"When we stood in support of the alliance in 2024, not a single Janasainik aspired for a political post. They worked selflessly, prioritising the state's interests above all else. They made numerous sacrifices for the party and the alliance, setting aside their personal interests,” he said.

The actor-politician said that even during the arrest of N. Chandrababu Naidu, Janasainiks and 'Veera Mahilas' (women cadres) took to the streets to express their solidarity.

“We must never forget the sacrifices of those who stood by us during difficult times. In the upcoming local body elections, we must respect the alliance dharma and ensure appropriate representation for Janasainiks and Veera Mahilas. Their sacrifices deserve due recognition. We must honour the trust of those who stood by us without seeking any positions of power.”

Pawan Kalyan said that the coalition government is implementing the 'Adavitalli Bata' programme with the aim of providing road connectivity to tribal villages and bringing them onto the path of development. We are taking measures to improve education, healthcare, employment, transportation, and market facilities in tribal areas through road construction.

He stated that, with the cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the 'Adavitalli Bata' programme is being implemented by coordinating schemes such as PM-JANMAN, PMGSY-IV and the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

"We launched this initiative in the Polavaram, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Nandyal and Eluru districts. Under this programme, we undertook works worth Rs 1,406 crore to construct 1,662 kilometres of roads connecting 858 tribal habitations. Carrying forward this same spirit, we sanctioned a total of 2,569 works worth Rs 2,052 crore under 'Adivi Thalli Bata 2.0' to build 1,976 kilometres of roads and 45 bridges for another 1,341 habitations,” he added.