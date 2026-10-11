Bangladesh Rebukes Fatal Houthi Attack on Airport in Saudi Capital
(MENAFN) Bangladesh “strongly and unequivocally” condemned Saturday’s deadly attack by Yemen’s Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, restating its firm solidarity with Riyadh, according to an official statement issued Sunday.
At least 12 people were killed and 309 wounded in the strike on the main airport serving the Saudi capital.
The kingdom’s civil aviation authority said the dead included four Saudis and two Bangladeshi nationals, along with one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
“Attacks endangering civilian lives and targeting civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease immediately,” the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement said.
The Muslim-majority South Asian nation also demanded an “immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, in the interest of regional peace, security and stability.”
The ministry said its mission in Riyadh is in contact with Saudi authorities to obtain details of the Bangladeshis who were killed or injured and to help arrange any necessary assistance for those affected.
Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh reported that five flights from Dhaka had been canceled as of Sunday morning because of the closure of the Riyadh airport.
The Saudi aviation authority had earlier announced a temporary suspension of airport operations while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of the facilities.
The attack comes amid heightened tensions, following a series of Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.
At least 12 people were killed and 309 wounded in the strike on the main airport serving the Saudi capital.
The kingdom’s civil aviation authority said the dead included four Saudis and two Bangladeshi nationals, along with one person each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
“Attacks endangering civilian lives and targeting civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease immediately,” the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement said.
The Muslim-majority South Asian nation also demanded an “immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, in the interest of regional peace, security and stability.”
The ministry said its mission in Riyadh is in contact with Saudi authorities to obtain details of the Bangladeshis who were killed or injured and to help arrange any necessary assistance for those affected.
Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh reported that five flights from Dhaka had been canceled as of Sunday morning because of the closure of the Riyadh airport.
The Saudi aviation authority had earlier announced a temporary suspension of airport operations while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of the facilities.
The attack comes amid heightened tensions, following a series of Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.
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