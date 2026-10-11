CM Rekha Gupta Prays For Delhi's Prosperity On First Day Of Navratri

CM offers prayers on Navratri

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Jhandewalan Temple on Sunday and offered prayers to Maa Bhagwati on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri. She prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity and good health of the people of Delhi and the entire country.

The Chief Minister sought the blessings of Maa Adishakti for everyone, praying that every family's life would be filled with happiness, peace and well-being, said the CMO. Extending her Navratri greetings, the Chief Minister said the sacred festival of Maa Durga conveys the message of faith, devotion, strength and righteousness.

The nine forms of the Goddess inspire people to embrace courage, self-restraint, austerity, compassion and the path of dharma in their lives. She expressed hope that, with Maa Bhagwati's blessings, Delhi and the country would continue to progress and every citizen's life would be filled with happiness, prosperity and positivity.

CM warns against anarchy and disruption

CM Rekha Gupta said she stands firm against attempts to spread anarchy in Delhi, inconvenience ordinary citizens and damage public property. She said the people of Delhi had nothing to do with those who could not think about the country, work towards its interests or take pride in its progress.

She said everyone has the right to express their views in a democracy, but inconveniencing the public, damaging public property and disrupting the normal order of the city in the name of protest are unacceptable.

The CM also stated that the Delhi Government is committed to ensuring the safety and convenience of its citizens and maintaining the city's normal functioning. She said the government would ensure that Delhi's residents did not face any unnecessary inconvenience and attempts to hold the city hostage or damage public property would not be tolerated.

Ensuring the safety and convenience of ordinary citizens and maintaining the city's order remain the government's priorities, she added. (ANI)

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