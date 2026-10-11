Jharkhand: 2 Dead After Gas Exposure At ESL Steel Plant In Bokaro

Two people have died after a gas exposure incident at ESL Steel Limited plant premises in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. According to the company's statement, a company executive and an engineer associated with a business partner lost their lives. The company said that following an initial assessment of their condition after the exposure, both individuals were immediately rushed to a hospital for emergency medical care.

Company's Response and Investigation

An independent probe will be launched into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Expressing deep grief over the tragedy, an official spokesperson for the company extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. "An unfortunate incident involving gas exposure occurred at the plant premises, following which a company executive and an engineer from a business partner were taken to the hospital after an initial assessment. The company expresses deep grief over the tragic demise of both individuals and extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. ESL Steel Limited is providing all possible assistance and support to both families during this difficult time. The company will conduct an independent investigation into the incident and take appropriate action based on the findings,” the company's spokesperson said. (ANI)

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