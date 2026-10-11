Trump Ocean? Donald Trump Reportedly Wants To Rename Atlantic Or Pacific Ocean After Himself

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) US President Donald Trump has made headlines again with a massive statement. He wants to change the names of major geographical regions across the world. He plans to give a brand new name to a major ocean by 2028.

Donald Trump shared this wild idea during a Saturday rally in Clarksville, Tennessee. He told his supporters that he wants to rename another major geographical area before he leaves the US presidency. He is currently looking at renaming either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean. He suggested names like 'Trump Ocean' or 'Ocean of the Americas' for this. However, the government has not made any official decision on this name change yet.

Donald Trump clarified his stand on the Hudson and Mississippi rivers while talking about the oceans. He stated that he has no plans to rename the Hudson River. He respects famous explorer Henry Hudson and wants to keep the original name. He also refused to change the name of the Mississippi River. He explained that the Mississippi region played a huge role in his election victory. People are now discussing how Trump uses his own personal reasons to rename places.

These latest comments from Trump have sparked a massive meme fest on social media. Netizens are heavily trolling him for his obsession with adding his name to places and organizations. One user joked that Trump might soon rename the Earth as 'Trump Planet'. Another person sarcastically said that Washington DC will soon become 'Trumpville'. Some critics feel Trump just wants to force his name into history books, while others see this as a pure political stunt. Everyone is now waiting to see if this ocean renaming plan actually moves forward.

Trump has already taken several steps to change geographical names after starting his second term as US President. He issued an executive order to call the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America' for US federal government use. He also took action to bring back the old name 'Mount McKinley' for Mount Denali in Alaska. His government changed the names of military bases too. They renamed Fort Liberty in North Carolina back to Fort Bragg. The US government uses these new names internally, but the world still recognizes these places by their original names.

Trump is adding his name to various institutions and buildings, not just geographical areas. His government added his name to buildings related to the Kennedy Center and the United States Institute of Peace. The Trump administration also decided to rename the National Renewable Energy Laboratory as the National Laboratory of the Rockies. Officials even discussed ideas like issuing special passports with his photo, National Park Service passes, and currency notes with his signature. Reports also suggest plans to rename the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida after Trump. We have to wait and see how far his new plan to rename the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean actually goes.