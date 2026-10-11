Inspiring The Next Generation Of Women Aviators

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Empowering young women to pursue careers in aviation is essential to nurturing future talent, advancing innovation and breaking gender barriers in the aerospace industry.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) reinforced this vision through its participation in the second Girls in Aviation Airshow Africa, held at Northlands, Nairobi, on 10 October 2026.

Officers and Service Members drawn from the Kenya Air Force (KAF) and Kenya Army participated in the event, engaging aspiring aviators and showcasing opportunities within military aviation. The Kenya Air Force exhibition stand highlighted diverse career pathways, including piloting, aircraft engineering, air traffic control and aviation medicine.

A key highlight was an interactive panel featuring KDF pilots Major Sally Sabala, Major Catherine Ngaine and Major Nakel Aupe, alongside Zambian Air Force Pilots Major Thokozile Muwamba and Lieutenant Myriam Chibesa. Drawing from their professional journeys, the pilots shared experiences, challenges and achievements, inspiring young girls to pursue their ambitions with confidence, determination and resilience.

Founded five years ago by pilot Maseka Semo Kithinji, Girls in Aviation Africa champions women's participation in aviation under the slogan“Painting the Skies Pink.” The initiative provides a platform for mentorship, career guidance and interaction between aviation professionals and aspiring young aviators.

KDF's participation highlighted the importance of military–civilian collaboration in developing aviation talent, promoting STEM education and expanding opportunities for women in the aerospace sector.

Through such engagements, the Kenya Defence Forces continues to inspire a new generation of pilots, engineers and aviation professionals, reinforcing the message that talent, competence and determination-not gender-define excellence in aviation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo