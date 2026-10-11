Trump Conveyed Ideas For Ukraine De-Escalation To Putin: Kremlin
Trump, who took office last January, has long sought to broker an end to the more than four-and-a-half year conflict.
Talks between Russia and Ukraine remain largely deadlocked, with both sides intensifying long-range strikes on each other in recent months.
“The Russian president received with understanding certain proposals from the US side for measures aiming at de-escalation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday. US, Ukrainian and European officials met in Miami on Friday in a renewed diplomatic push to end the fighting, as Washington seeks to find a way out of the stalemate
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