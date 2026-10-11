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Trump Conveyed Ideas For Ukraine De-Escalation To Putin: Kremlin

Trump Conveyed Ideas For Ukraine De-Escalation To Putin: Kremlin


Date: 2026-10-11 07:13:12

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump conveyed his ideas about how to de-escalate the war in Ukraine to Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Friday, the Kremlin said. Putin received the proposals“with understanding”, the Kremlin said, without elaborating on what the proposals were or the Russian president's response.

Trump, who took office last January, has long sought to broker an end to the more than four-and-a-half year conflict.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine remain largely deadlocked, with both sides intensifying long-range strikes on each other in recent months.

“The Russian president received with understanding certain proposals from the US side for measures aiming at de-escalation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday. US, Ukrainian and European officials met in Miami on Friday in a renewed diplomatic push to end the fighting, as Washington seeks to find a way out of the stalemate

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Gulf Times

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