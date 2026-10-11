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5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia

5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia


Date: 2026-10-11 07:13:11

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Sunday the city of Sukabumi in Indonesia's West Java province.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported that the quake occurred 193 km southwest of Sukabumi, at a depth of 10 km.

Earthquakes regularly strike different parts of Indonesia, which lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where many tectonic plates meet and cause frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

In 2004, an earthquake measuring 9.1 on the Richter scale struck Aceh province in Indonesia, triggering a tsunami and killing over 170,000 people.

Earthquake Indonesia

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Gulf Times

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