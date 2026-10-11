Deadly Houthi Attack On Riyadh Airport 'Not Acceptable,' Trump Says

MENAFN - Jordan Times) JOINT BASE ANDREWS, United States - An attack on Riyadh's international airport that killed at least a dozen people on Saturday was "not acceptable," US President Donald Trump said Saturday.

He told reporters he "will be speaking" with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the attack blamed on Yemen's Houthis.

"What happened in Saudi Arabia's not acceptable," Trump added.

Twelve people were killed and over 300 more were wounded in Saturday's missile attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced early Sunday.

In a statement, cited by Arab News, GACA said the dead included four Saudi citizens as well as two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese. "The attack also left (309) others injured, including individuals in critical condition," the statement said.

The Saudi-led military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government accused pro-Iranian Houthi fighters in Yemen on Sunday of carrying out the deadly attack on Riyadh's international airport, vowing to respond "decisively".

In a statement, coalition spokesman Turki Al Maliki described the attack -- which targeted a passenger terminal at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport -- as a "war crime" and vowed the coalition "will respond decisively to this terrorist attack".

UN and EU leaders voiced shock on Sunday at an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on an airport in Saudi Arabia and warned against an escalation in the deadly conflict.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply shocked" by Saturday's attack on Riyadh's airport, which killed 12 people and wounded over 300, according to aviation authorities.

"Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately," Guterres said in a statement.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a "dangerous escalation" and said the Iran-backed group must halt strikes on civilian targets.

"These attacks by Iran's proxies are pushing the region into a spiral of violence. They are destabilizing crucial global transport and energy nodes with shockwave sent through the world," von der Leyen said.

"These murderous attacks at civilians must stop at once," she said, adding the EU stands in "solidarity with Saudi Arabia".

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he "firmly condemns" the attack, which he described as "a terrorist act against Saudi Arabia and civil aviation".

"Our thoughts are with the victims and I send my sincere condolences to their loved ones," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, UK Defence Minister Wes Streeting said the attacks were "contemptible" and a "dangerous escalation".