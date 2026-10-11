Central Bank Gold Reserves Hit Record $10.7 Billion - Official Data

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said that its gold reserves reached a record high, rising to 2.565 million ounces, with their total value climbing to $10.7 billion.

The bank said that its gold holdings increased by 9.5 per cent from the beginning of the year through the end of September, reflecting a“significant rise in its gold reserves.”

The data, cited by Al Mamlaka, also put the value of the CBJ's gold holdings at $10.7 billion.

Last week, the bank said that its foreign currency reserves rose by about $3 billion, or 11.7 per cent, at the end of September compared with their level at the end of 2025, reaching $28.5 billion.

In a report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the bank said that the reserves are sufficient to cover the Kingdom's imports of goods and services for about 9.2 months, more than three times the international benchmark for adequate foreign reserves.

The Central Bank said that the figures underscore the strength of Jordan's monetary and financial stability, reinforcing confidence in the country's macroeconomic fundamentals and supporting the attractiveness of its investment environment.