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King Departs For State Visits To Malaysia, Australia

King Departs For State Visits To Malaysia, Australia


Date: 2026-10-11 07:12:15

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah departed Jordan on Sunday for a state visit to Malaysia, to be followed by a state visit to Australia.

In Kuala Lumpur, His Majesty will meet with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Sultan Iskandar, and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, according to a Royal Court statement.

In Canberra, His Majesty will hold meetings with Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and a number of senior government and parliamentary officials.

HRH Crown Prince Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

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Jordan Times

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