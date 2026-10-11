EU Finalizes Plans For Tighter Visa Restrictions On Russians - Politico

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Politico reported this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

The move is intended to strengthen the European Union's protection against hybrid attacks.

EU officials told the publication that the European Commission is preparing to present relevant proposals early next year. A group of countries, including Poland, Sweden, and Estonia, has pushed for stricter visa rules for Russian citizens, particularly former participants in the war against Ukraine.

Last year, Russian citizens were issued approximately 478,000 tourist visas to the Schengen Area. A significant proportion were multiple-entry visas, allowing holders to cross the border repeatedly without having to apply for new documents each time.

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Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer warned that the system poses a threat to European security amid an increase in acts of sabotage, arson, and other forms of hybrid warfare organized by Moscow.

"It's obvious I think for everyone that we have vulnerabilities in our system that can be used by our enemies. As far as I understand things, the Commission is preparing a proposal that, according to what I have heard, should be launched in January next year. From a Swedish point of view, we would love to see it even earlier," Strömmer said.

Other EU countries plan to raise the issue at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, October 12, and propose additional restrictions on Russian diplomats in the European Union.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in September, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said the bloc was preparing new measures targeting the Russian economy, including its shadow fleet. The EU was also discussing further restrictions on Russian diplomats' movements, visa bans for former combatants, and a review of its tourist visa policy for Russian citizens.