Another Drone Explodes Moldova
According to law enforcement officials, the drone crashed and exploded in a forest on the outskirts of the village of Jămăna, in the Novoanensky District.
Police received a report about the drone at approximately 22:20, after which military personnel and bomb disposal specialists were dispatched to the scene.
Police said the crash site had been cordoned off while specialists examined the object and investigated the circumstances of the incident.Read also: Russian attacks in Kyiv region leave four people injured over past day, 37 sites damaged
Authorities also urged the public not to approach or touch suspicious fragments or objects and to stay away from the area until inspections were completed.
National air surveillance systems did not detect any unauthorized crossing of Moldova's border.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on September 30, Moldova's Ministry of Defense announced that a Russian drone had exploded on Moldovan territory after being launched by Russia toward Ukraine.
Photo: Police of the Republic of Moldova
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