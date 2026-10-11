Mandatory Evacuation Zone For Children Expanded In Kramatorsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced the decision on Facebook.

"We are expanding the zone for the mandatory forced evacuation of children from certain areas of Kramatorsk. The evacuation will be carried out with the accompaniment of parents, persons acting in their place, or legal guardians," the statement said.

Filashkin clarified that the decision applies to 130 streets and other locations in Kramatorsk.

According to Filashkin, local military administrations, police, rescue workers, and child protection services are involved in the operation.

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The regional administration chief assured residents that they would receive assistance at every stage, from departure to arrival at a reception point and subsequent accommodation in safer regions.

"All decisions are being made with one goal: to prevent further casualties among children," he said.

Filashkin emphasized that the security situation is deteriorating and warned that waiting until danger reaches one's home poses too great a risk, especially when children are involved. He urged parents not to delay evacuation.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces shelled settlements across the Donetsk region 17 times over the previous 24 hours. A total of 272 people, including 38 children, were evacuated from the front-line area.

Illustrative photo: Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA)