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Russian Airstrike Hits Apartment Buildings In Sloviansk, Injuring Four

Russian Airstrike Hits Apartment Buildings In Sloviansk, Injuring Four


Date: 2026-10-11 07:11:33

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported the attack on Facebook.

"Today, October 11, at 09:45, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Sloviansk," the head of the military administration wrote.

Read also: Russian drone hits ambulance in Sumy region, injuring two medical workers

According to Liakh, two apartment buildings were hit. Four people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 10, Russian forces killed one resident of Donetsk region and injured four others.

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UkrinForm

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