Russian Airstrike Hits Apartment Buildings In Sloviansk, Injuring Four
"Today, October 11, at 09:45, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Sloviansk," the head of the military administration wrote.Read also: Russian drone hits ambulance in Sumy region, injuring two medical workers
According to Liakh, two apartment buildings were hit. Four people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 10, Russian forces killed one resident of Donetsk region and injured four others.
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