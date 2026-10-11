Ukraine Ready To Halt Strikes On Russian Oil Refineries If Russia Stops Attacking Energy Infrastructure - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook post, commenting on Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past week.

"I am grateful to all our emergency services, who are always there for our people and work to address the aftermath of brutal Russian strikes. Only this morning, search and rescue operations were completed in Zaporizhzhia, where Russia killed 23 people, including four children. Yesterday, the Russians struck a medical facility in Kharkiv, and overnight there were Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and energy infrastructure. This morning, the Russians struck a five-story apartment building in Slovyansk – an entire section of the building was destroyed, and people may still be under the rubble," Zelensky said.

Zelensky discusses Russian attacks, air defense, tougher sanctions with UK Prime Minister

According to the president, Russia launched approximately 1,450 guided aerial bombs, 75 missiles of various types, and more than 1,640 attack drones over the past week alone. About 60% of the drones were jet-powered.

"Today, we will continue coordinating with partners – there will be talks with European leaders. Virtually every day, we coordinate at different levels and work on additional defense packages, first and foremost air defense and munitions for combat aircraft. All of this is to protect the lives of our people and Ukraine's interests," Zelensky emphasized.

He added that Russia-and Russia alone-is the real cause of the war in Europe.

"It is possible to stop strikes on energy infrastructure as early as today, but Putin does not want to do so. Ukraine will be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure. Any de-escalation steps must be reciprocal and backed by real guarantees," Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Axios, citing a U.S. official, wrote that U.S. President Donald Trump had decided to strike a deal with Russia on diesel fuel after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to unilaterally halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine