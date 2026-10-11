Debris From Russian Drone Falls Near Gas Station In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District, Damaging Car

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported the incident on Telegram.

"In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in an open area next to a gas station, damaging a car," the statement said.

Information about possible casualties is being clarified.

Russian drone hits ambulance in Sumy region, injuring two medical workers

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 10, debris from a Russian missile fell in the courtyard of a residential building in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district. A restaurant building was also hit. Eight people were reported injured.

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