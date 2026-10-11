Georgia's David Kharazishvili Wins 3Rd International Khankendi Ultramarathon

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The winners of the 3rd International Khankendi Ultramarathon have been announced.

A total of 97 athletes from six countries took part in the competition, jointly organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, and Baku City Circuit Operations Company, Qarabag bureau reports.

Over four days, the athletes covered a total distance of 192 kilometers. The race consisted of four stages: Gabala–Agdash (52.5 km), Agdash–Barda (63.5 km), Barda–Aghdam (46.8 km), and Aghdam–Khankendi (29.2 km).

Winners were determined and awarded separately for each stage. In the overall men's standings, Georgia's David Kharazishvili took first place, followed by Andrey Egorov of Lithuania in second and Azerbaijan's Elshad Nasibov in third.

In the women's competition, Ukraine's Olena Shevchenko claimed first place overall. Russia's Leyla Abdinova finished second, while Azerbaijan's Natalya Vallek took third.

The final stage of the ultramarathon followed the Aghdam–Khankendi route. Over the 29.2-kilometer distance, Kharazishvili crossed the finish line first in the men's category, while Shevchenko took first place among women.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, highlighted the importance of the event, noting that the number of participants has been increasing each year. He said athletes from six countries took part this year, with women accounting for approximately 25% of the competitors.

The minister congratulated the athletes who completed the race and emphasized the significance of holding sporting events in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Overall winner David Kharazishvili praised the organization of the competition, thanked the people of Azerbaijan, and said he planned to take part in the ultramarathon again next year.

Elshad Nasibov, who finished third overall, said he was proud to represent Azerbaijan. He noted that running during the competition had gone smoothly, but recovery was challenging, and thanked the medical staff for supporting the athletes.

The main aim of the international ultramarathon is to promote a healthy lifestyle and running while showcasing different regions of Azerbaijan through sport.

The Khankendi Ultramarathon was first held in 2024 along the Khankendi–Baku route, attracting 64 athletes from four countries who covered a distance of 380 kilometers. In 2025, the ultramarathon followed the Gabala–Khankendi route and brought together 81 athletes from six countries.