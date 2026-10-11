International Lawyers Visit Azerbaijan's Supreme Court

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Lawyers from several countries visited Azerbaijan's Supreme Court as part of the EYBA Autumn Conference 2026, held in Baku and jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Bar Association and the European Young Bar Association (EYBA).

According to the Azerbaijan Bar Association, the visitors were briefed on the Supreme Court's activities, structure, role within the judicial system, and the judicial and legal reforms being implemented in the country.

The participants then toured the Supreme Court's administrative building, visiting the Plenum Hall and the Museum of Judicial History.

They received detailed information about the work of the Plenum, the historical exhibits on display at the museum, and the formation and development of Azerbaijan's judicial system.

The visit concluded with a commemorative group photograph.