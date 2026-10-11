Malaysian Embassy Emerges Overall Champion At ASEAN Family Day 2026 In Tokyo

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 (NNN) -- The Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo emerged as the overall champion at the ASEAN Committee in Tokyo (ACT) Family Day 2026 on Saturday, sweeping all sporting events at the annual gathering.

The embassy said the Malaysian contingent secured top honours in all four competitions held at Yumenoshima Park, namely archery for ambassadors and chargés d'affaires, tug-of-war, the three-legged relay race and the egg-and-spoon race.

Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Ahmad Rozian Abd Ghani said the event provided an important platform for fostering unity and strengthening friendships among ASEAN communities in Japan.

“Beyond the friendly games and sharing of food, this gathering reinforces our collective ASEAN spirit and strengthens the bonds among our diplomatic community in Tokyo,” he said in a statement to Bernama.

The annual gathering, hosted this year by the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam, brought together more than 300 diplomatic staff and their family members from 11 ASEAN embassies in Tokyo.

The event was also attended by ASEAN-Japan Centre Secretary-General Kunihiko Hirabayashi.

Participants also enjoyed a potluck spread featuring traditional dishes from the 11 ASEAN member countries, including nasi lemak, satay, pad Thai, pho, Hainanese chicken rice, tumpi, fried noodles, curry puffs and teh tarik.

--NNN