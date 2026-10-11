Malaysia Condemns Deadly Attacks In Saudi Arabia, Urges Peaceful Resolution

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 (NNN) -- Malaysia has strongly condemned the deadly attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (Oct 10), which claimed lives, left several people injured and disrupted airport operations and commercial flights.

In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Malaysia's solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for the Kingdom's efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.

“Malaysia is seriously concerned by the recent escalation of hostilities and violence, and urges all parties to respect international law and pursue a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, towards restoring lasting peace, security and stability in the region,” the statement read.

The ministry said Malaysia also extended its heartfelt condolences and sympathies over the loss of lives and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

In a statement on Sunday, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said 12 people were killed and 309 injured in Saturday's attack on the King Khalid International Airport.

Four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan were killed in the attack.

Earlier, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry reported that there were no Malaysian casualties following Saturday's attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and a projectile landing near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

--NNN