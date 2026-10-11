Roshn Saudi League Records Huge Global Growth including 52% Increase in Total Live Viewership
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - 8 October 2026: The Saudi Pro League (SPL) has reported continued growth across key sporting, commercial and media metrics for the Roshn Saudi League (RSL), as it presented the results of the 2025-26 season to its General Assembly.
The figures showed significant progress in 2025-26: total live viewership reached 198 million, up 52 percent on the previous season, while total revenue grew 11.5%, building on the 12.45% growth recorded in 2024-25.
The RSL's social media following rose 44% on the previous season to 23 million, reflecting a rapidly expanding digital audience.
By the end of the 2025-26 campaign, the RSL's market value had reached SAR 4.6 billion, while the league remains the continent's top-ranked domestic league, according to the Asian Football Confederation.
The RSL's growing stature was further underlined at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where 48 international players featured from the Saudi Arabian top flight. The impressive number made the league the sixth-most represented league globally and the most represented outside Europe's traditional “Big Fi”e”.
Eng. Abdulaziz Al Afaleq, Chairman of the Saudi Pro League Board of Directors, said:““The results presented to the General Assembly demonstrate the significant progress being made by the Roshn Saudi League and the strength of collaboration between our clubs, the SPL and our partners.
“The achievements of recent seasons provide an important foundation for our next phase. Our ambition is to continue raising the level of competition, strengthening the league's regional and global standing, and building a more sustainable and valuable ecosystem for clubs, fans and Saudi f”otball.”
Growing international audience
The RSL expanded its global distribution during 2025-26 through new agreements with international broadcasters, taking its worldwide broadcast partner network to more than 40.
The RSL also continued to build its digital presence, with 19 accounts across 11 platforms in four languages. Views of RSL content on YouTube, excluding live broadcasts, rose 255% during the season, with 82% coming from outside Saudi Arabia.
Strengthening clubs and supporting sustainability
Alongside its commercial and international growth, the SPL continued to strengthen club capabilities and improve efficiency across the league.
For the first time, every RSL club secured both domestic and Asian licences, following a collaborative programme that included more than 120 club visits and workshops to support them in meeting licensing requirements.
The SPL also continued to develop the competition's regulatory and financial frameworks to support sustainability and operational efficiency. This included a new performance-based distribution mechanism for Player Acquisition Centre of Excellence (PACE) programme allocations, designed to reward excellence and encourage continued development.
Omar Mugharbel, Chief Executive Officer of the SPL, said: “The figures achieved by the league demonstrate tangible progress across key areas, from viewership and digital engagement to sponsorship, broadcast rights and international reach.
“Our focus now is to build on that momentum and translate it into sustainable value for our clubs. That means continuing to develop their capabilities, creating greater commercial opportunities and improving operational efficiency, while enhancing the league product, elevating the fan experience and raising the level of competit”on.”
Follow all the latest Roshn Saudi League developments on X at @SPL_EN, on Instagram at @SPL_EN, and on TikTok @spl or visit the website for more information and updates
The figures showed significant progress in 2025-26: total live viewership reached 198 million, up 52 percent on the previous season, while total revenue grew 11.5%, building on the 12.45% growth recorded in 2024-25.
The RSL's social media following rose 44% on the previous season to 23 million, reflecting a rapidly expanding digital audience.
By the end of the 2025-26 campaign, the RSL's market value had reached SAR 4.6 billion, while the league remains the continent's top-ranked domestic league, according to the Asian Football Confederation.
The RSL's growing stature was further underlined at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where 48 international players featured from the Saudi Arabian top flight. The impressive number made the league the sixth-most represented league globally and the most represented outside Europe's traditional “Big Fi”e”.
Eng. Abdulaziz Al Afaleq, Chairman of the Saudi Pro League Board of Directors, said:““The results presented to the General Assembly demonstrate the significant progress being made by the Roshn Saudi League and the strength of collaboration between our clubs, the SPL and our partners.
“The achievements of recent seasons provide an important foundation for our next phase. Our ambition is to continue raising the level of competition, strengthening the league's regional and global standing, and building a more sustainable and valuable ecosystem for clubs, fans and Saudi f”otball.”
Growing international audience
The RSL expanded its global distribution during 2025-26 through new agreements with international broadcasters, taking its worldwide broadcast partner network to more than 40.
The RSL also continued to build its digital presence, with 19 accounts across 11 platforms in four languages. Views of RSL content on YouTube, excluding live broadcasts, rose 255% during the season, with 82% coming from outside Saudi Arabia.
Strengthening clubs and supporting sustainability
Alongside its commercial and international growth, the SPL continued to strengthen club capabilities and improve efficiency across the league.
For the first time, every RSL club secured both domestic and Asian licences, following a collaborative programme that included more than 120 club visits and workshops to support them in meeting licensing requirements.
The SPL also continued to develop the competition's regulatory and financial frameworks to support sustainability and operational efficiency. This included a new performance-based distribution mechanism for Player Acquisition Centre of Excellence (PACE) programme allocations, designed to reward excellence and encourage continued development.
Omar Mugharbel, Chief Executive Officer of the SPL, said: “The figures achieved by the league demonstrate tangible progress across key areas, from viewership and digital engagement to sponsorship, broadcast rights and international reach.
“Our focus now is to build on that momentum and translate it into sustainable value for our clubs. That means continuing to develop their capabilities, creating greater commercial opportunities and improving operational efficiency, while enhancing the league product, elevating the fan experience and raising the level of competit”on.”
Follow all the latest Roshn Saudi League developments on X at @SPL_EN, on Instagram at @SPL_EN, and on TikTok @spl or visit the website for more information and updates
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