Sayeman Wins Several Accolades At SATA For Eighth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN
- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dhaka: Bangladesh's
Sayeman hospitality brand has won three awards at the 10th
South
Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2026, marking its eighth consecutive year of
recognition at the regional event.
The awards ceremony was
held in Malé on October 8, with Cluster General Manager Pubudu Fernando
accepting the honors on behalf of the company.
Sayeman won Leading
Resort/Hotel Brand – Bangladesh, while Sayeman Beach Resort received Leading
Beach Hotel/Resort – Bangladesh and Sayeman Heritage secured Leading Heritage
Hotel/Resort – Bangladesh.
The awards recognize
achievements in the South Asian travel and hospitality industry. Sayeman's
latest success highlights its continued presence in Bangladesh's tourism sector
and its efforts to combine traditional hospitality with modern guest
experiences.
Founded in 1964, Sayeman
operates Sayeman Beach Resort and Sayeman Heritage in Cox's Bazar. The beach
resort offers contemporary accommodations along the coast, while Sayeman
Heritage carries forward the legacy of the historic brand.
Fernando credited the
achievements to teamwork and the dedication of employees across both
properties. He also thanked guests, business partners and supporters for their
continued confidence in the brand.
The company said the
recognition would encourage it to improve its hospitality standards and
strengthen its contribution to promoting Bangladesh as a tourism destination.
With more than six
decades of history, Sayeman continues to build on its heritage while expanding
its presence in the country's hospitality industry.
Spread the word More from AwardsView All
Latest NewsSee All
Egypt, Saudi seek closer tourism cooperation, more visitor arrivalsTourism27 minutes ago
WTTC mentions key priorities for Europe to strengthen tourism competitivenessTourism33 minutes ago
Country's first community-based agro-tourism village begins constructionTourism40 minutes ago
Singapore Airlines marks 40 years of Christchurch serviceAirlines and Routes15 minutes ago
Air Arabia signs group-level distribution deal with AmadeusAirlines and Routes23 minutes ago
Visiting Thailand could get costlier for Bangladeshi travelers as new fees coming upVisa and Travel Updates39 minutes ago
Indonesia's GMF AeroAsia to run Oman's aviation maintenance facilityMRO and Engineering40 minutes ago
Saudi, UAE account for nearly 80pc of MENA business travelTourismabout 1 hour ago
Prime Bank offers priority customers healthcare benefits through Plan Medi TripBanking and Financeabout 2 hours ago
Bangladesh, UK agree to tackle organized immigration crimeNRB Connectabout 2 hours ago
Sayeman wins several accolades at SATA for eighth consecutive yearAwardsabout 2 hours ago
Radisson Blu Dhaka dubbed Leading Business Hotel at SATA 2026Awardsabout 2 hours ago
Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara wins Best New Hotel Award at SATAAwardsabout 2 hours ago
Riyadh Airport attack: 12 dead, 309 injured, flights halted as Houthis issue new warningAviationabout 3 hours ago
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan wins gold at South Asian Travel AwardsAwardsabout 3 hours ago
Riyadh Airport attack kills 12, including two Bangladeshis; 309 injuredAviationabout 3 hours ago
Riyadh Airport closure disrupts Bangladesh-Saudi flights, five services canceledAirlines and Routesabout 3 hours ago
Biman suspends Riyadh flights indefinitely amid escalating crisis in Saudi ArabiaAirlines and Routesabout 18 hours ago
Biman flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka over hydraulic malfunctionAirlines and Routesabout 21 hours ago
Etihad commercial chief Arik De exits with immediate effectAirlines and Routesabout 23 hours ago
PIA wet-leases two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for UK-Pakistan flightsFleet and AircraftOct 10, 2026
Turkish Airlines posts strong traffic results in SeptemberAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026
WTTC aims to support 1m tourism SMEs through global initiativeTourismOct 10, 2026
Italy approves EUR 120m tourism housing plan to create 63,000 bedsTourismOct 10, 2026
JS body calls for urgent recruitment to fill vacancies in aviation, tourism sectorAviationOct 10, 2026
Cox's Bazar beach draws large crowds during weekend holidayTourismOct 10, 2026
Guangzhou High-Speed Rail Station handles record 1m passengers in a dayCruise and RailOct 10, 2026
ACI Beverages brings MacCoffee to BangladeshLife & StyleOct 10, 2026
Chattogram launches Bangladesh's first dedicated cycle trackLife & StyleOct 10, 2026
UAE says Flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Israeli AirportAviationOct 10, 2026
Ethiopian Airlines spent USD 6m on carbon credits over aviation complianceAviation Business Oct 10, 2026 Four global ground handlers shortlisted for Dhaka airport's Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026
Saudia pilot killed, aircraft damaged in missile attack on Riyadh airportAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026
DP World to operate Chittagong port's NCT under 15-year concessionCargo and LogisticsOct 9, 2026
Renaissance Dhaka brings Chittagong-themed buffet dinnerHotelsOct 9, 2026
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport unveils 10-day-long Awadhi food festivalHotelsOct 9, 2026
Bangladesh, Netherlands discuss migration, human capital developmentNRB ConnectOct 8, 2026
Bangladesh hosts OIC workshop to promote heritage preservation, sustainable tourismTourismOct 8, 2026
Bangladesh, Lithuania seek stronger connectivity, migration cooperationNRB ConnectOct 8, 2026
City Mayor inaugurates 3-day Chittagong Travel Mart in ChattogramTourismOct 8, 2026
Four American Airlines crew fall ill after eating leftover mealsAirlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026
Lightning hits Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight at FL170Airlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026
Saudia Group nears "substantial" aircraft orderFleet and AircraftOct 8, 2026
National Civil Aviation Security meeting reviews aviation security ahead of ICAO auditAviationOct 8, 2026
Le Méridien Dhaka appoints Gregor Schmidt-Kiefer as general managerHotelsOct 8, 2026
US-Bangla Airlines recruiting ATR 72 first officersAirlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026
Biman signs Airbus deal for 10 aircraft in major fleet expansionFleet and AircraftOct 7, 2026
BERC hikes jet fuel prices for third consecutive monthAviationOct 7, 2026
UNESCO, Windmill sign MoU to take Bangladesh's rickshaw art globalArt and CultureOct 7, 2026
Lufthansa Group to resume Dubai flights from October 25Airlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026
Most PopularSee All
Bangladesh, Indonesia discuss visa-on-arrival facilities, direct flightsTourismOct 6, 2026 Four global ground handlers shortlisted for Dhaka airport's Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026
Bangladesh seeks Lufthansa Cooperation on aviation hub, MRO investmentAviation Business Oct 6, 2026
Saudia pilot killed, aircraft damaged in missile attack on Riyadh airportAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026
Biman signs Airbus deal for 10 aircraft in major fleet expansionFleet and AircraftOct 7, 2026
Former EBL chairman M. Ghaziul Haque passes awayBanking and FinanceOct 5, 2026
BBS, BTB jointly working to develop Tourism Satellite AccountTourismOct 4, 2026
Malaysia Airlines reaches new milestone in Australian marketAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026
British Airways to fly A380 on just four routes this winterFleet and AircraftOct 5, 2026
SIA, Cathay Pacific further extend Middle East flight suspensionsAirlines and RoutesOct 4, 2026
Biman likely to sign Airbus deal on Ocotber 7Fleet and AircraftOct 4, 2026
Etihad commercial chief Arik De exits with immediate effectAirlines and Routesabout 23 hours ago
US-Bangla opens two engineering positions in GSE divisionAviationOct 5, 2026
Maldivian opens upgraded seaplane terminal at Velana AirportAirlines and RoutesOct 4, 2026
Swissport enters Indonesia with UNEX Aviation Services joint ventureAirports and InfrastructureOct 6, 2026
7-Eleven exits India after closing all 31 storesRetail and CommerceOct 7, 2026
Journalist Naym Abir wins award for tourism reportingAwardsOct 4, 2026
Salahuddin Sumon named Tourism Content Creator of the Year 2026AwardsOct 4, 2026
US-Bangla Airlines recruiting ATR 72 first officersAirlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026
Global tourism enters new growth phase as 92% economies improveTourismOct 4, 2026
Prime Bank, CRP join hands for prosthetic services for people with disabilitiesBanking and FinanceOct 7, 2026
Cox's Bazar Airport to be international in NovemberAirports and InfrastructureOct 4, 2026
National Civil Aviation Security meeting reviews aviation security ahead of ICAO auditAviationOct 8, 2026
Bangladesh Monitor invites entries for Bangladesh Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2026AwardsOct 5, 2026
China Eastern reports passenger to police over flight attendant kneelingAirlines and RoutesOct 6, 2026
Thailand launches THIM app for foreign travelersTravel TechOct 4, 2026
Mayor will inaugurate international tourism fair in Chattogram on ThursdayEvents & ForumsOct 6, 2026
DP World to operate Chittagong port's NCT under 15-year concessionCargo and LogisticsOct 9, 2026
Emirates to deploy A350 on Orlando route from November 1Fleet and AircraftOct 5, 2026
Dhaka Airport conducts full-scale emergency drill to test fire responseAirports and InfrastructureOct 5, 2026
Menzies Aviation adds passenger services at Kuala Lumpur AirportAirports and InfrastructureOct 4, 2026
Bangladesh, Montenegro eye tourism cooperation, recruitment of skilled workersNRB ConnectOct 5, 2026
Etihad launches flights to emerging Saudi Arabian tourism hotspotAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026
Hong Kong Airport Authority announces two senior management appointmentsAirports and InfrastructureOct 4, 2026
PIA wet-leases two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for UK-Pakistan flightsFleet and AircraftOct 10, 2026
Masud Hossain wins award as Best Inbound Tour OperatorAwardsOct 5, 2026
Bangladesh, UK discuss migration, skill mobilizationNRB ConnectOct 6, 2026
German envoy stresses stronger aviation, trade cooperation with BangladeshAviationOct 7, 2026
Malaysia eyes Türkiye model to expand Muslim-friendly, transit tourismTourismOct 4, 2026
BERC hikes jet fuel prices for third consecutive monthAviationOct 7, 2026
Challenge Group suspends freighter flights to Navi Mumbai AirportCargo and LogisticsOct 6, 2026
British Airways 777 returns to Heathrow after cabin pressure lossAirlines and RoutesOct 6, 2026
Lufthansa Group to resume Dubai flights from October 25Airlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026
Biman flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka over hydraulic malfunctionAirlines and Routesabout 21 hours ago
Lightning hits Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight at FL170Airlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport unveils 10-day-long Awadhi food festivalHotelsOct 9, 2026
Middle Eastern airlines to fight back for traffic lost to Asian rivalsAviation Business Oct 6, 2026
Malaysia logs 28.8 million international arrivals in January–AugustTourismOct 5, 2026
Bangladesh, US discuss expanding Fulbright scholarshipsNRB ConnectOct 5, 2026
Air India, SIA scrap long-standing booking hurdle for passengersAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026
MENAFN11102026000163011034ID1111790526
CommentsNo comment