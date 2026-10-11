Visiting Thailand Could Get Costlier For Bangladeshi Travelers As New Fees Coming Up

An eligible foreign air passenger subject to all three could pay THB 2,570, or about BDT 9,406 at recent rates.

Thailand has so far enforced only one of the three charges, the higher passenger service charge (PSC) collected by the Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT). The operator raised the fee for departing international passengers from THB 730 to THB 1,120 per person on June 20, 2026.

The other two charges, a foreign tourist fee and a departure tax, are still proposals and must go through consultation and approval before they could take effect.

Foreign tourist fee under review

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is pushing a THB 450 fee for eligible foreign tourists arriving by air. Collection from land and sea arrivals would be postponed for a year.

An online consultation from August 24 to September 28 found 80.5% of participants backed the draft, while 78.3% supported the rate. Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul has reportedly targeted the first quarter of 2027, subject to Cabinet approval.

Revenue would go to the Tourism Promotion Fund. Part of it would fund insurance for fee-paying travelers, covering death and medical expenses, while the rest would support destination restoration and sustainable development. After costs, the ministry estimates at least THB 8 billion would remain.

Departure tax for all nationalities

The Revenue Department under the Ministry of Finance opened a consultation on the Draft Departure Tax Act on September 30, which will run until October 29. Unlike the tourist fee, the tax would apply to everyone leaving the country by air, including Thai nationals.

The initial rate would be THB 1,000 per departure, with a legal ceiling of THB 5,000. Land and sea departures would initially be exempt. The tax would reportedly be collected by airlines or ticket agents.

The ministry said the study aims to make better use of fiscal resources and add flexibility for future emergencies. The Association of Thai Travel Agents has opposed the plan, arguing that travelers already pay airport charges.

What it means for Bangladeshi travelers

At the October 8 exchange rate of about THB 1 to BDT 3.66, the THB 450 tourist fee equals BDT 1,647, and the THB 1,000 departure tax is BDT 3,660, while the already effective PSC of THB 1,120 comes to BDT 4,099.

As already mentioned, for an eligible traveler the three charges would come to THB 2,570, or about BDT 9,406 in total. The amount would land on top of already elevated airfares, as the Middle East conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has pushed up jet fuel prices.

For Bangladeshi travelers, the final cost will depend on which visitors are eligible for the tourist fee and when the charges begin. Exchange rates, which move daily, will also change the taka equivalents.

Spread the word More from Visa and Travel UpdatesView AllLatest NewsSee AllEgypt, Saudi seek closer tourism cooperation, more visitor arrivalsTourism26 minutes agoWTTC mentions key priorities for Europe to strengthen tourism competitivenessTourism31 minutes agoCountry's first community-based agro-tourism village begins constructionTourism38 minutes agoSingapore Airlines marks 40 years of Christchurch serviceAirlines and Routes14 minutes agoAir Arabia signs group-level distribution deal with AmadeusAirlines and Routes21 minutes agoVisiting Thailand could get costlier for Bangladeshi travelers as new fees coming upVisa and Travel Updates38 minutes agoIndonesia's GMF AeroAsia to run Oman's aviation maintenance facilityMRO and Engineering39 minutes agoSaudi, UAE account for nearly 80pc of MENA business travelTourismabout 1 hour agoPrime Bank offers priority customers healthcare benefits through Plan Medi TripBanking and Financeabout 2 hours agoBangladesh, UK agree to tackle organized immigration crimeNRB Connectabout 2 hours agoSayeman wins several accolades at SATA for eighth consecutive yearAwardsabout 2 hours agoRadisson Blu Dhaka dubbed Leading Business Hotel at SATA 2026Awardsabout 2 hours agoHyatt Place Dhaka Uttara wins Best New Hotel Award at SATAAwardsabout 2 hours agoRiyadh Airport attack: 12 dead, 309 injured, flights halted as Houthis issue new warningAviationabout 3 hours agoCrowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan wins gold at South Asian Travel AwardsAwardsabout 3 hours agoRiyadh Airport attack kills 12, including two Bangladeshis; 309 injuredAviationabout 3 hours agoRiyadh Airport closure disrupts Bangladesh-Saudi flights, five services canceledAirlines and Routesabout 3 hours agoBiman suspends Riyadh flights indefinitely amid escalating crisis in Saudi ArabiaAirlines and Routesabout 18 hours agoBiman flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka over hydraulic malfunctionAirlines and Routesabout 21 hours agoEtihad commercial chief Arik De exits with immediate effectAirlines and Routesabout 23 hours agoPIA wet-leases two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for UK-Pakistan flightsFleet and AircraftOct 10, 2026Turkish Airlines posts strong traffic results in SeptemberAirlines and RoutesOct 10, 2026WTTC aims to support 1m tourism SMEs through global initiativeTourismOct 10, 2026Italy approves EUR 120m tourism housing plan to create 63,000 bedsTourismOct 10, 2026JS body calls for urgent recruitment to fill vacancies in aviation, tourism sectorAviationOct 10, 2026Cox's Bazar beach draws large crowds during weekend holidayTourismOct 10, 2026Guangzhou High-Speed Rail Station handles record 1m passengers in a dayCruise and RailOct 10, 2026ACI Beverages brings MacCoffee to BangladeshLife & StyleOct 10, 2026Chattogram launches Bangladesh's first dedicated cycle trackLife & StyleOct 10, 2026UAE says Flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Israeli AirportAviationOct 10, 2026Ethiopian Airlines spent USD 6m on carbon credits over aviation complianceAviation Business Oct 10, 2026 Four global ground handlers shortlisted for Dhaka airport's Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026Saudia pilot killed, aircraft damaged in missile attack on Riyadh airportAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026DP World to operate Chittagong port's NCT under 15-year concessionCargo and LogisticsOct 9, 2026Renaissance Dhaka brings Chittagong-themed buffet dinnerHotelsOct 9, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport unveils 10-day-long Awadhi food festivalHotelsOct 9, 2026Bangladesh, Netherlands discuss migration, human capital developmentNRB ConnectOct 8, 2026Bangladesh hosts OIC workshop to promote heritage preservation, sustainable tourismTourismOct 8, 2026Bangladesh, Lithuania seek stronger connectivity, migration cooperationNRB ConnectOct 8, 2026City Mayor inaugurates 3-day Chittagong Travel Mart in ChattogramTourismOct 8, 2026Four American Airlines crew fall ill after eating leftover mealsAirlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026Lightning hits Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight at FL170Airlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026Saudia Group nears "substantial" aircraft orderFleet and AircraftOct 8, 2026National Civil Aviation Security meeting reviews aviation security ahead of ICAO auditAviationOct 8, 2026Le Méridien Dhaka appoints Gregor Schmidt-Kiefer as general managerHotelsOct 8, 2026US-Bangla Airlines recruiting ATR 72 first officersAirlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026Biman signs Airbus deal for 10 aircraft in major fleet expansionFleet and AircraftOct 7, 2026BERC hikes jet fuel prices for third consecutive monthAviationOct 7, 2026UNESCO, Windmill sign MoU to take Bangladesh's rickshaw art globalArt and CultureOct 7, 2026Lufthansa Group to resume Dubai flights from October 25Airlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026Most PopularSee AllBangladesh, Indonesia discuss visa-on-arrival facilities, direct flightsTourismOct 6, 2026 Four global ground handlers shortlisted for Dhaka airport's Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026Bangladesh seeks Lufthansa Cooperation on aviation hub, MRO investmentAviation Business Oct 6, 2026Saudia pilot killed, aircraft damaged in missile attack on Riyadh airportAirports and InfrastructureOct 9, 2026Biman signs Airbus deal for 10 aircraft in major fleet expansionFleet and AircraftOct 7, 2026Former EBL chairman M. Ghaziul Haque passes awayBanking and FinanceOct 5, 2026BBS, BTB jointly working to develop Tourism Satellite AccountTourismOct 4, 2026Malaysia Airlines reaches new milestone in Australian marketAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026British Airways to fly A380 on just four routes this winterFleet and AircraftOct 5, 2026SIA, Cathay Pacific further extend Middle East flight suspensionsAirlines and RoutesOct 4, 2026Biman likely to sign Airbus deal on Ocotber 7Fleet and AircraftOct 4, 2026Etihad commercial chief Arik De exits with immediate effectAirlines and Routesabout 23 hours agoUS-Bangla opens two engineering positions in GSE divisionAviationOct 5, 2026Maldivian opens upgraded seaplane terminal at Velana AirportAirlines and RoutesOct 4, 2026Swissport enters Indonesia with UNEX Aviation Services joint ventureAirports and InfrastructureOct 6, 20267-Eleven exits India after closing all 31 storesRetail and CommerceOct 7, 2026Journalist Naym Abir wins award for tourism reportingAwardsOct 4, 2026Salahuddin Sumon named Tourism Content Creator of the Year 2026AwardsOct 4, 2026US-Bangla Airlines recruiting ATR 72 first officersAirlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026Global tourism enters new growth phase as 92% economies improveTourismOct 4, 2026Prime Bank, CRP join hands for prosthetic services for people with disabilitiesBanking and FinanceOct 7, 2026Cox's Bazar Airport to be international in NovemberAirports and InfrastructureOct 4, 2026National Civil Aviation Security meeting reviews aviation security ahead of ICAO auditAviationOct 8, 2026Bangladesh Monitor invites entries for Bangladesh Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2026AwardsOct 5, 2026China Eastern reports passenger to police over flight attendant kneelingAirlines and RoutesOct 6, 2026Thailand launches THIM app for foreign travelersTravel TechOct 4, 2026Mayor will inaugurate international tourism fair in Chattogram on ThursdayEvents & ForumsOct 6, 2026DP World to operate Chittagong port's NCT under 15-year concessionCargo and LogisticsOct 9, 2026Emirates to deploy A350 on Orlando route from November 1Fleet and AircraftOct 5, 2026Dhaka Airport conducts full-scale emergency drill to test fire responseAirports and InfrastructureOct 5, 2026Menzies Aviation adds passenger services at Kuala Lumpur AirportAirports and InfrastructureOct 4, 2026Bangladesh, Montenegro eye tourism cooperation, recruitment of skilled workersNRB ConnectOct 5, 2026Etihad launches flights to emerging Saudi Arabian tourism hotspotAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026Hong Kong Airport Authority announces two senior management appointmentsAirports and InfrastructureOct 4, 2026PIA wet-leases two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for UK-Pakistan flightsFleet and AircraftOct 10, 2026Masud Hossain wins award as Best Inbound Tour OperatorAwardsOct 5, 2026Bangladesh, UK discuss migration, skill mobilizationNRB ConnectOct 6, 2026German envoy stresses stronger aviation, trade cooperation with BangladeshAviationOct 7, 2026Malaysia eyes Türkiye model to expand Muslim-friendly, transit tourismTourismOct 4, 2026BERC hikes jet fuel prices for third consecutive monthAviationOct 7, 2026Challenge Group suspends freighter flights to Navi Mumbai AirportCargo and LogisticsOct 6, 2026British Airways 777 returns to Heathrow after cabin pressure lossAirlines and RoutesOct 6, 2026Lufthansa Group to resume Dubai flights from October 25Airlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026Biman flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka over hydraulic malfunctionAirlines and Routesabout 21 hours agoLightning hits Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight at FL170Airlines and RoutesOct 8, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport unveils 10-day-long Awadhi food festivalHotelsOct 9, 2026Middle Eastern airlines to fight back for traffic lost to Asian rivalsAviation Business Oct 6, 2026Malaysia logs 28.8 million international arrivals in January–AugustTourismOct 5, 2026Bangladesh, US discuss expanding Fulbright scholarshipsNRB ConnectOct 5, 2026Air India, SIA scrap long-standing booking hurdle for passengersAirlines and RoutesOct 7, 2026