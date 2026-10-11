WTTC Mentions Key Priorities For Europe To Strengthen Tourism Competitiveness

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has outlined eight strategic priorities for Europe to strengthen its position in the global tourism market, calling for improvements in visa processing, investment, sustainability, workforce development and connectivity.

The recommendations were presented in a new report, Travel and Tourism in Europe: A Deep Dive Into Growth, Outlook and Policy, released at the WTTC's 26th Global Summit in Valletta. The report comes as European countries develop new tourism strategies and the European Union prepares its first dedicated tourism strategy.

Travel and tourism contributed nearly $3 trillion to Europe's gross domestic product in 2025, accounting for 9.4 percent of the regional economy and supporting 40.7 million jobs, according to the report. The sector is forecast to grow 3.1 percent in 2026, compared with projected growth of 1.1 percent for the wider European economy.

WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara said government decisions over the coming years would influence how much of the expected growth Europe captures. She highlighted faster digital visas, stronger international marketing, greater investment and workforce development as key areas for action.

The council's eight priorities include making travel more secure and convenient through digital visa processing and trusted-traveler programs; attracting visitors from markets beyond Europe; increasing investment; and advancing sustainable tourism through climate adaptation, improved waste management and lower-emission transport.

The report also calls for better destination management to address pressure on housing and local services, alongside a shift from visitor-volume targets toward measures that reflect tourism's economic value and community benefits.

Workforce development is another concern. The report warns that labor shortages could constrain the industry, with Germany and Greece projected to face workforce shortfalls of 26 percent and 27 percent, respectively, by 2035. It recommends expanding apprenticeships and improving recognition of tourism skills.

WTTC also urges governments to help smaller tourism businesses adopt artificial intelligence through grants, training and shared digital tools, while ensuring regulation supports innovation and protects travelers. Improved connections across air, rail, maritime and road transport are also identified as essential to spreading tourism benefits beyond major destinations.

Europe recorded 757.3 million international overnight arrivals in 2025, representing 49.1 percent of the global total, while international visitor spending reached USD 835 billion, or 41 percent of worldwide spending.

Looking ahead, WTTC projects that travel and tourism's contribution to Europe's GDP will reach USD 3.8 trillion by 2036, supporting more than 50 million jobs.

The report urges policymakers to use upcoming EU tourism and budget decisions to strengthen investment, competitiveness and coordination across the sector.

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