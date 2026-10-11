Antalya Dental Clinic Earns American Accreditation For Patient Safety Standards

Smile Dental Turkey's clinic building in Lara, Antalya

Smile Dental Turkey, treating international patients since 2009, is accredited by AACI against dental-specific standards for quality and patient safety.

- Özkan Özkaynak, D.D.S., Ph.D., Oral Surgeon and Co-founderANTALYA, TURKEY, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smile Dental Turkey, a cosmetic and restorative dental clinic in Antalya, has been accredited by the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI) against its International Accreditation Standards for Dental Organizations.The accreditation was granted on 27 July 2026 and runs until 26 July 2029. The clinic simultaneously received ISO 9001:2015 certification covering oral, dental and jaw health examination and treatment services.The standards cover the operational systems behind treatment rather than treatment itself: sterilisation protocols, clinical hygiene, informed consent, emergency management, record keeping and post-operative care.Who accredits the accreditorAACI is accredited by ISQua's External Evaluation Association, the international body that assesses healthcare accreditation organisations. That second layer is the distinction patients rarely know to ask about - a number of clinics display quality marks they have issued or purchased for themselves."Accreditation covers systems, not surgeons," says D.D.S., Ph.D. Özkan Özkaynak, oral and maxillofacial surgeon and co-founder of the clinic. "It tells a patient that sterilisation, consent and emergency procedures have been independently audited against a published standard. It does not tell them who is performing their treatment or what that person is qualified in. Those are separate questions, and patients should ask both."What patients can actually verifyAccreditation and reviews are the two things a patient can check independently before travelling, and both come with distinctions worth understanding.An accreditation mark is only as good as the body behind it. Some are awarded after external audit against a published standard; others are issued or purchased by the organisation displaying them. The question that separates the two is who accredits the accreditor.Reviews divide the same way. A verified review platform confirms that the reviewer was genuinely a customer before publishing. An open platform does not. Smile Dental Turkey holds more than 1,100 verified reviews on Trustpilot, where each review is tied to a confirmed patient. Patients should also be aware that some websites presenting themselves as independent clinic comparison or review directories are operated by clinics competing in the same market.Four checks before booking treatment abroad1. Ask which body accredits the clinic, and who accredits that body in turn. Request the certificate number and validity dates.2. Ask who will perform the treatment and what they are qualified in. Accreditation covers systems, not individual clinicians.3. Ask for the implant or material system by name, and confirm a dentist at home can source compatible components.4. Get the treatment plan, the price and the guarantee terms in writing before travelling.A market where patients are asking harder questionsBritish coverage of dental treatment in Türkiye has concentrated on cases that went wrong, and much of that scrutiny has been deserved."The cases that made the news were usually treatment planning failures rather than anything to do with the country," says D.D.S. Uğur Gültekinler, the clinic's lead smile designer and a co-founder. "Healthy teeth crowned when veneers or orthodontics would have done the job. That same mistake gets made in London. What has changed is that patients now arrive having already researched surgeon qualifications, implant systems and warranty terms, which is a much better basis for the decision."About Smile Dental TurkeyFounded in Antalya in 2009, Smile Dental Turkey treats international patients, with the United Kingdom its largest market alongside Ireland and the Gulf. The clinic operates under the licensed entity Falez Dental Polyclinic.Surgical implantology is carried out by oral and maxillofacial surgeons D.D.S., Ph.D. Özkan Özkaynak, who has 25 years' experience, and D.D.S., Ph.D. Ceyda Özkaynak, who has 19. Cosmetic and prosthetic treatment is led by D.D.S. Uğur Gültekinler, lead smile designer, and D.D.S. Özlem Gültekinler, lead cosmetic dentist, both with 23 years' experience. The specialist team also includes prosthodontists D.D.S. Mehmet Fatih Özmen and Assoc. Prof. D.D.S. Fatma Uslu, smile design specialist D.D.S. Yekta Özsoy, and endodontist D.D.S. Şule Anatürk.The clinic places Straumann, Nobel Biocare and Neodent implant systems, and manufactures crowns in-house from Katana zirconia. Implant screws carry a lifetime guarantee; crowns and full veneers carry five years. Every patient is issued with a physical and digital implant passport recording the system and components placed, so that treatment can be serviced by any qualified dentist worldwide.Alongside the AACI accreditation and ISO 9001:2015 certification, Smile Dental Turkey holds a Türkiye Ministry of Health Health Tourism Certificate and is a listed provider on the government's HealthTürkiye platform. The clinic is a member of the Turkish Dental Association and the Turkish Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.Accreditation detailsAccreditation Certificate - International Accreditation Standards for Dental Organizations V2.1, certificate no. C517-2026-ACCD-TR-IEEA, carrying the ISQua EEA Accredited Organisation 2026–2030 mark.Management System Certificate - ISO 9001:2015, certificate no. C517-2026-MSC-TR, scope: oral, dental and jaw health examination and treatment services.Both issued by AACI America LLC, Hendersonville, North Carolina, on 27 July 2026, valid until 26 July 2029.More information:

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Antalya Dental Clinic Earns American Accreditation for Patient Safety Standards News Provided By DEDEMAN AĞIZ VE DİŞ SAĞLIĞI ÖZEL SAĞLIK HİZMETLERİ TİC LTD ŞTİ October 11, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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